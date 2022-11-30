The Nespresso App – Order capsules, coffee machines, and accessories across South Africa

The Nespresso App is the perfect way for South African coffee lovers to enjoy the a wide range of industry-leading indulgent capsules, coffee machines, and accessories offered by Nespresso.

The app lets you place an order from your favourite coffee brand from anywhere and at any time, and helps you to stay up to date on all the latest news, promotions, and specials from Nespresso.

You can also use the app to learn more about your favourite coffee flavours blends thanks to the coffee stories, origins, and sensory profiles which are provided for the different capsules.

No matter which of these flavours blends you pick, however, you are guaranteed to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee – thanks to Nespresso working with over 140,000 farmers across 81 countries to craft the highest-quality blends.

Get the Nespresso app

You can download the Nespresso app by using the QR code at the bottom of this article, or by visiting the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll be able to sign in with your existing Nespresso account – or if you don’t have an account, the app makes it easy to create one.

Once you have signed in, you can navigate to the order section and place your desired coffee order.

Environmentally-friendly coffee

When you are done making your favourite brew, Nespresso will then help you take care of your used capsules.

This is possible because Nespresso capsules are recyclable – and you can send them back to Nespresso via one of its courier partners or at a recycling corner in one of its many boutique stores situated across the country.

The Nespresso App even has a feature that helps you find which of these stores is nearest to you – so click here to download the Nespresso app.