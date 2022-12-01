Acer launches the first AMD Ryzen Chromebook in SA

This festive season, get the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 from your nearest Incredible or Computer Mania stores!

Click here to get the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 at Incredible and Computer Mania.

Simplify life with an Acer Chromebook Spin 514! Just start by logging in to your Google Account and you’ll be off and running, making it the ultimate laptop for both business and personal use.

In terms of performance, the Spin 514 boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which ensures this laptop boots up in seconds and works online and offline*

With features like built-in virus protection and dedicated security hardware, Chromebook keeps your data protected.

Plus, ChromeOS keeps different software on your Chromebook separate through a security approach called Sandboxing.

So even if you somehow land on a malicious site, the rest of your computer is designed to stay secure.

The Acer Chromebook SPin 514 is ideal for hybrid working with features like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and you can be more productive with apps on the web like Microsoft® Excel®, PowerPoint®, and Word.

Express yourself creatively with apps from the Google Play Store like Concepts and Adobe® Lightroom®**

Another great hybrid working tool is the Chromebook Spin 514’s FHD webcam.

This comes with a camera shutter for privacy protection, two upward-facing speakers, and a dual-microphone array.

This webcam provides the ultimate video call experience as a result, by making both your video and audio quality crystal clear.

Discover all your favorite apps on the Google Play Store — from entertainment, to gaming, and more.

Plus, find things fast with the Everything Button and access your Google Drive files and browser preferences with just one click.

All of the Chromebook Spin 514’s impressive productivity tools and features are powered by a 10-hour battery life, providing a full day’s work on a single charge.

Stylish design

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is as stylish as it is functional, with its headline design feature being its impressive screen.

Its 14-inch FHD display offers superb clarity and is excellent for watching high-resolution content and using visually-focused software.

It also has touchscreen capabilities for an even more intuitive user experience, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass so that you don’t have to worry about the screen being damaged.

Durability is a key focus of the Chromebook Spin 514’s chassis, too, and it boasts military-grade build quality to handle all the challenges your busy day can throw at it.

This chassis is sleek and stylish, and features a backlit keyboard that makes it easy to use this laptop in low-light environments.

Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Acer’s Spin 514 is the ultimate Chromebook and is guaranteed to provide increased productivity and a great user experience.

Work, play, and everything in between with an Acer Chromebook Spin 514, now available at Incredible and Computer Mania at a great price as part of a launch special.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 – Specifications

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Operating System Chrome OS Display 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 FHD display CPU AMD Ryzen 3 RAM 8GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 Storage 128GB Dimensions 322.6mm x 225.5mm x 17.3mm (1.56kg)

*A user needs to enable offline access in different apps to take full advantage of Chromebook’s

offline capabilities

**Additional functionality available with a Microsoft 365 subscription. Microsoft, Excel and PowerPoint are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation