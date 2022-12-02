Cybercriminals are targeting remote workers – Here’s how to protect your employees

Hybrid working is here to stay, and IT teams must face one of their biggest challenges head-on – overcoming the security challenges of remote employees and their devices.

The best way to do this is with TeamViewer Tensor, a remote connectivity cloud platform that provides IT teams with access to, support for, and control over all devices under their watch at any time.

This ultimately helps IT teams deploy a large-scale management framework to overcome the critical security challenges their remote workforces will face in 2023.

To unpack the benefits of Tensor for modern enterprises, TeamViewer has compiled a free whitepaper that is available for download.

We look at the highlights of this whitepaper, below.

Remote security

When the pandemic hit, IT teams suddenly had to deploy and manage many new tools and services – such as video conferencing and collaboration applications.

Unprepared organisations were forced to compromise between keeping their business going and keeping their devices safe.

This resulted in a 238% increase in cyberattacks while people were working from home, according to an HP study by Blurred Lines & Blindspots.

Many employees continue to work from home in 2022, and TeamViewer’s whitepaper noted that 79% of security professionals are concerned about security risks arising from remote work.

The whitepaper goes on to unpack the seven biggest security challenges that IT teams face when supporting hybrid working, including low visibility and insecure networks.

The thread through all these challenges is that cybersecurity has a renewed importance to businesses, which must develop long-term strategies in place of their temporary pandemic measures to keep their system and staff safe.

TeamViewer Tensor

TeamViewer Tensor is an excellent solution to the security challenges modern companies face and it proved itself during the pandemic by helping organisations shift securely to remote work.

With hybrid working remaining extremely popular in the post-pandemic world, IT teams must continue to accommodate those who want to work from home, while ensuring their devices remain secure.

Tensor makes this easy to achieve by providing IT teams with the ability to monitor and control all corporate devices from a centralised location.

It is also a great asset for your business, as it provides a 167% return on investment over three years.

To learn more about how IT professionals are taking back control with Tensor, download the TeamViewer Remote, Engaged & Safe whitepaper.