Fast and secure Axxess Web Hosting is crucial for your business

Axxess has recently launched its new shared hosting environment, with additional VPS plans launching in the new year.

This environment utilizes carrier grade hardware sporting super-fast SSD drives for storage.

The infrastructure is in a N+1 redundant facility and is backed by, fire suppression, UPS and redundant cooling with generator backups.

In addition to this, the environment includes a carrier grade networking infrastructure that is IPv6 ready for the internet’s next generation.

This whole environment is backed up daily, so, if necessary, clients can simply revert to a previously working version.

Axxess’ shared hosting packages now include optional extras free of charge.

Outgoing mail is protected by a dedicated mail relay solution, eliminating blacklisted IPs. Incoming mail is checked for spam on a dedicated anti-spam solution.

Axxess has also implemented several enterprise security solutions on their servers. These provide many layers of additional security to protect client data.

With the increase of cyber-attacks, especially after COVID-19, clients with hosting services need to be extra cautious.

The benefit of an enterprise-grade security system offers added protection to clients.

For any business, having an online presence is essential as this allows you to tap into markets all over the world.

Sign up for a new Hosting package and get free domain registration with either of the following domains (.co.za, .online, .site, and .store), but hurry; this promotion is available for a limited time only.

Axxess offers a wide selection of web hosting packages to house, serve and maintain files for your website.

Future-proof your business now and ensure constant growth by hosting your website with Axxess.

