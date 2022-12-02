BCX announced as main sponsor of the Cloud 2023 Conference

BCX has partnered with MyBroadband as the main sponsor of the Cloud 2023 Conference, which will take place on 8 June 2023 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

As South Africa’s premier cloud event, the 2023 conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers and the solutions they have on offer.

The Cloud 2023 Conference will then be attended by the country’s top ICT executives and professionals, who will be educated and entertained by leading industry experts.

Hosting the event is popular technology personality Aki Anastasiou, who will guide discussions around:

Cloud computing

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Data Centres and Hosting

Virtualisation

Cloud Security

Women in Tech

Simoné Botha, Head of Events at Broad Media, said the Cloud 2023 Conference is set to be the best edition of the annual event yet.

“We are extremely excited about the Cloud 2023 Conference and are looking forward to hosting South Africa’s top experts and industry professionals,” said Botha.

“It is therefore very fitting to have a South African ICT powerhouse like BCX as the main sponsor of the event, confirming that the Cloud 2023 Conference is the country’s premier cloud event.”

If your business would like to participate in the Cloud 2023 Conference, please contact Simone on [email protected] for more information.

