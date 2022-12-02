Capitalise on Balwin’s Summer Incentive with up to *R249 990 off

Whilst the rest of the country is winding down for the end of the year, Balwin is ramping up its offering by introducing the highly-anticipated Balwin Summer Incentive campaign.

Secure one of the exquisite move-in-ready apartments at The Blyde, Greencreek or Mooikloof Eco-Estate, before 20 December 2022 and get up to *R249 990 off the purchase price!

There’s no denying that desire for secure, amenity-rich estate-living is at an all-time high in Pretoria East, with Balwin leading the pack.

The introduction of the Summer Incentive, aims to deliver unrivalled value to new buyers and solid returns to investors.

A water lover’s paradise

The Blyde is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle estate with a crystal-clear sustainable lagoon for swimming, kayaking, and paddle-boarding.

The onsite classic Lifestyle Centre has something for everyone, including a laundromat, restaurant, gym, and spa.

What’s more is that the apartments come standard with FREE appliances, prepaid utilities, and quality finishes. All this, with state-of-the-art security too.

The Blyde Summer Incentive Availability:

1 Bed, 1 Bath from R849 900 ( *R84 990 off )

) 2 Bed, 1 Bath from R1 899 900 ( *R189 990 off )

) 2 Bed, 2 Bath from R1 349 900 – R 1 999 900 ( *R134 990 – *R199 990 off )

) 3 Bed, 2 Bath from R1 799 900 – R 2 499 900 ( *R179 990 – *R249 990 off )

) No Bond And Transfer Costs

Green estate living

Greencreek consists of tastefully designed 1, 2 and 3–bedroom apartments within a super secure, ultra-modern lifestyle estate, and is the perfect base for you and your family.

One of Balwin’s up-and-coming developments, Greencreek boasts all the fabulous features that make estate living such a pleasure, including a Barn Lifestyle Centre with a swimming pool, laundromat, outdoor gym, plus so much more!

Greencreek Summer Incentive Availability:

Lifestyle Apartment, 1 Bath from R649 900 ( *R64 990 off )

) 1 Bed, 1 Bath from R819 900 ( *R81 990 off )

) 2 Bed, 2 Bath from R989 900 ( *R98 990 off )

) 3 Bed, 2 Bath from R1 249 900 ( *R124 990 off )

) No Bond And Transfer Costs

An idyllic eco-estate

Mooikloof is Balwin’s spectacular brand new eco estate.

Consisting of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom upmarket luxury apartments, these homes have modern finishes and a net-zero, 6-star rated, Edge certified green Lifestyle Centre, coming soon with a fully equipped gym, communal swimming pool, restaurant and more!

Secure your new home early to avoid disappointment.

Mooikloof Summer Incentive Availability:

1 Bed, 1 Bath from R919 900 ( *R91 990 off )

) 2 Bed, 2 Bath from R1 399 900 ( *R139 990 off )

) 3 Bed, 2 Bath from R1 789 900 – R1 939 900 ( *R178 990 – *R193 990 off )

) No Bond And Transfer Costs

Further benefits for buy-to-let Investors

If you’re looking for another reason to invest in one of Balwin’s award-winning developments, then you should be aware that you could be saving more by making use of Section 13sex of the Tax Act.

The scheme enables any taxpayer who owns five or more new, residential rental units, to claim up to 55% of the purchase price as a tax deduction.

Example calculation

Purchase five apartments at a total purchase price of R5million

Summer Incentive discount = R500 000 (R10% of purchase price)

Final purchase price = R4,5million

Deemed purchase price = 55% of final purchase price (R2,475million)

5% of the deemed price may be used as a tax write-off per year for 20 years.

This works out to a tax write-off of R123,750 per year for 20 years.

Total tax write-off = R2,475million over 20 years.

Summer Incentive Fast Facts

Applies to The Blyde, Greencreek and Mooikloof Eco-Estate

Offer ends on 20 December 2022

Applies to select apartments and is subject to availability

