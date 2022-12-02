Cambium NSE 3000 delivers advanced security, routing & SD-WAN policies for small & medium enterprises

Cambium Networks recently launched NSE 3000 (Network Service Edge) that integrates SD-WAN, advanced security, and network services into a single solution.

Physical features include two Gigabit WAN ports and four Gigabit LAN ports, with WAN Load balancing.

It offers reliable connectivity with WAN throughputs of up to 1 Gbps. An industry-leading IDS/IPS engine, advanced application and Geo-IP firewalls, a network security scanner, anti-malware protection, SD-WAN for cutting edge application visibility and control.

“We are pleased to offer the cloud-managed Cambium NSE 3000 to our customers. It provides unified threat management and is ideal for sites and branches with up to 300 devices,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Cambium Networks technology.

With a single click, users can enable intrusion detection or intrusion prevention.

The NSE 3000’s industry-leading IDS/IPS engine protects networks against threats and supports community and paid premium rules.

Users can also quickly create advanced firewall layer-3 and application-based rules to protect their network.

Cambium suggests using Geo-IP filters to deny or allow traffic to/from specific countries.

“We think the provision of an audit of security vulnerabilities for devices on your network is a great feature, allowing you to be immediately notified when critical vulnerabilities are discovered and reported. Patch and remediation measures are provided to help you secure your devices,” says Huysamen.

Users can set up WAN links to share traffic or configure them in an active-backup fashion, share traffic on both WAN links, and specify the traffic share.

The system allows users to track WAN link health and automatically fails over traffic to the performing link.

In addition, users can prioritise business-critical applications, restrict bandwidth for non-critical apps, and prioritise and allot reserved bandwidth for time-sensitive voice and other applications.

Another beneficial feature of the NSE 3000 is the ability to enable remote workers to log in to your network securely from any device via VPN.

The NSE supports the industry standard and widely supported L2TP-IPsec VPN. You can remotely turn on Multi-Factor Authentication to enhance password-based authentication via Google Authenticator.

Users get a comprehensive overview and security analysis of all their devices on the network via the Cambium cloud management platform. The intrusion prevention dashboard allows users to gain insight on intrusion attempts, and to refine prevention policies and enhance intrusion rule sets.

The NSE 3000 allows users to create separate networks for employees, guests and IoT devices with ease, using the VLAN and DHCP configuration.

It also enables traffic shaping and rate-limiting policies to cap internet bandwidth for guests. Other network services include:

Use the on-box RADIUS server to create user accounts and setup secure network authentication for all the users and devices on your network.

NSE includes an on-box DNS server. Use it to block known malware sites, porn, and gambling websites with a single click.

NSE supports Dynamic DNS updates for WAN interfaces. Create easy to remember hostnames to expose on-premise services.

NSE keeps all databases current and always updated – intrusion rules, vulnerability reports, device signatures, Geo-IP databases, malware sites database.

The NSE 3000 is completely managed by the easy-to-use, secure, and cloud-hosted Cambium Networks cnMaestro Management system.

This provides single-pane-of-glass management to operate and manage all Cambium enterprise products – NSE 3000 devices, Enterprise Wi-Fi and cnMatrix switches.

Zero-touch provisioning means that one simply needs to power on the device, and it will then automatically manage and configure settings.

Until the release of cnMaestro 4.0 in early 2023, the NSE 3000 will only be supported in cnMaestro X, with trial licences available on request.

“The NSE 3000 is perfect for small and medium enterprises, allowing you to access easy-to-consume data on intrusion attempts, in terms of severity, details, country of origin and remedial measures,” says Huysamen.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za