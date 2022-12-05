Six ways modern ERP powers competitiveness for SMEs in the wholesale and distribution sector

Wholesale and distribution businesses in South Africa face severe headwinds in a challenging economic climate.

Unpredictable exchange rates, ongoing global supply chain disruptions, razor thin margins and rising inflation mean that enterprises in the sector need to be lean, shrewd and agile to ensure profitability and competitiveness.

Larger wholesalers and distributors have for years relied on enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to navigate a complex and volatile market.

Yet small and mid-sized businesses have steered away from enterprise-class business software, believing that they did not have the budget or human resources to digest a lengthy, expensive and complicated implementation.

This has historically put them at a disadvantage to companies able to leverage ERP to automate business processes and get better real-time visibility into their operations.

But ERP cloud software and template-driven implementation methodologies have dramatically evolved since the old days, putting world-class technology within reach even for SME wholesalers and distributors.

Simplifying ERP with template-based methodologies and the cloud

Express Edition: Wholesale and Distribution from SEIDOR in Africa is an example of a template-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables wholesale and distribution companies to implement SAP Business One within four to six weeks.

Start-up wholesalers and distributors with as few as three users can run a robust ERP system in a secure, fully managed private cloud environment.

Says Darren De Vries, head of new business sales – SEIDOR Southern Africa: “Many SMEs in the sector are still managing their business with basic accounting software, spreadsheets and even paper-based processes.

Express Edition enables them to get up-and-running fast with a fully integrated ERP solution that spans finance, admin and operations.

“Our accelerated methodology deploys a preconfigured SAP Business One solution that enables small and midsized businesses to optimise the flow of information, materials, and cash in their business.”

“It includes all end-to-end functionality they require, including warehousing, inventory, sales, procurement, planning and business finance functionality.”

Here are six ways SEIDOR’s SAP Business One Express Edition helps wholesalers and distributors to run a smarter, faster and more automated business:

1. Everything you need in one solution

SAP Business One Express Edition: Wholesale and Distribution is a complete, integrated solution that meets all the demands of wholesale and distribution companies including Accounting and Financials, Inventory and Distribution, MRP, Sales and CRM as well as Purchasing and Operations.

2. Quick deployment

Based on years of experience in wholesale and distribution, SEIDOR in Africa has created a preconfigured ERP solution based on industry best practices.

Without the need for prolonged scoping and design, companies can deploy the solution at a fraction of the cost and time it usually takes to implement ERP.

3. Turns IT into an affordable operational expense

A cost-effective, once-off implementation fee includes testing, training and go-live assistance. After deployment, ERP software becomes an operating expense with a transparent cost per user per month.

Users pay a predictable, recurring fee per user that includes subscription licenses, hosting, support and other value-added services. The company will not need internal IT resources to maintain the solution.

4. Work everywhere

End-users can access the ERP solution from anywhere; the office, warehouse, home or even on the road, all that’s required is a personal device and reliable internet connection.

This enables a business to run more efficiently and gain better control over its core processes—and also provides a platform which enables digital transformation and new ways of working.

5. Real-time visibility

Live dashboards, key performance indicator tracking and out-of-the box reports and queries allow companies to make informed decisions.

Companies have access to data for efficient asset management, smart inventory management and optimised supply chain planning.

6. Low-risk deployment that offers a platform for growth

A low-disruption approach minimises the impact of the rollout on the business, allowing operations to continue as usual.

Once implemented, the solution offers process harmonisation across business units and reduced operational costs.

It provides a solid platform for business expansion over many years, allowing companies easily add new users and solutions for mobile warehouse and sales teams.

Achieve operational excellence

De Vries says: “Competitive pricing, delivery predictability, improved customer experiences, and lower operating costs are critical success factors in the rapidly changing distribution industry.”

“We are extremely excited to offer SME wholesalers and distributors a fast and affordable way to optimise business performance, accelerate operational best practice and ensure business agility.”

Click here for more information about SEIDOR Africa