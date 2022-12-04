What’s Next with Aki – The incredible podcast performance of South Africa’s hottest tech talk show

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – South Africa’s leading technology talk show – had an incredible 2022.

The country’s top executives and business leaders appeared on the show as guests, all expertly interviewed by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou.

This included:

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Openserve Chief Commercial Officer Phila Dube

LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Bank Zero Cofounder Michael Jordaan

And many more – You can see all the guests here

Companies which partnered with What’s Next as headline sponsors of the show then included Dimension Data and SAP.

Incredible performance in 2022

The impressive performance of What’s Next in 2022 can be perfectly summarised by the Spotify Wrapped summary the streaming platform recently released.

Spotify found that What’s Next with Aki – hosted as a podcast on the platform – is in the top 30% of most followed podcasts globally, and is listened to in over 19 countries.

Over 1,375 minutes of new content was published on What’s Next Spotify channel in 2022, which was well received by listeners.

Standout figures which show this are:

208% increase in hours listened

increase in hours listened 204% increase in podcast streams

increase in podcast streams 162% increase in listeners

increase in listeners 97% increase in followers

2023 is set to be an even better year for the show, with multiple series already in the planning phase for the coming months.

