Four ways non-profits can motivate donors through storytelling

Non-profit organisations (NPOs) must increase engagement efforts, nurture major donors, and find new ways to connect with potential sponsors if they want to survive the current economic climate.

Storytelling is a great way to do this as it is a powerful tool for creating an emotional connection between your NPO’s cause and your audience.

Here are four ways to tell your story in a way that will help you secure donor funding.

1. Help donors connect emotionally

To help potential donors understand your vision, they need to connect with your organisation emotionally.

The best way to build this connection is to tell stories that demonstrate the impact you are having on your community.

Identify and share your organisation’s most powerful story as this will help donors identify with your NPO on an individual level.

2. Support your story with data

Once you’ve identified an emotional story to tell, you must strengthen it with data and metrics.

Donors want to see the impact their money is making, and the best way to do this is through performance indicators.

For example, if you run a soup kitchen, you might measure the number of meals served per day, the cost per meal, and the demographics of the people who you are helping.

These metrics allow you to be more transparent, provide the proof and accountability that donors expect, and show the impact your NPO has made over time.

3. Smarter marketing

Now that you have strengthened your relationships with your contributors, the most effective way to raise additional funding is by marketing this to your existing donor base.

This means constantly communicating with your donors through direct contact and a strong marketing strategy that shares your core messaging and branding across your website, social media, and other platforms.

Furthermore, communicating your impact and nurturing relationships through marketing can help ensure your organisation is at the forefront of donors’ minds when they budget for charitable contributions.

Marketing is also a great way to attract new donors as it fosters transparency and helps build trust.

4. Financial transparency through technology

Transparency is also a fundamental principle of strong financial governance as donors want to know their money is going where you say it’s going.

Since you receive funding from various sources, a real-time cloud financial management solution like Sage Intacct is the best way to collate and present your financial records.

Sage Intacct delivers real-time insights into your mission’s impact, helping you track the data and metrics that matter most – from financial performance to outcomes and impact – in real-time.

Having this information at your fingertips makes it easier to present a compelling story to your donors and can take your NPO to the next level.

Click here for an interactive tour of Sage Intacct and discover how you can get more time to focus on what matters most—driving your business growth