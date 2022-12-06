OneWeb welcomes Paratus as Distribution Partner in Africa

OneWeb today announced the signing of a distribution partnership with Paratus Group (“Paratus”), the pan-African telecommunications company.

The agreement will help Paratus to deliver OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity solutions across Africa once its global network coverage is activated in 2023.

This agreement will focus on delivering satellite communications services to Paratus customers across 37 countries in Africa, particularly in rural and remote communities.

The news follows the multi-year agreement between OneWeb and Paratus to build a gateway in Luanda, Angola, which will be operational in the second half of 2023.

This new gateway will facilitate the provision of OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity to businesses, government, schools, clinics, and hospitals in under-serviced areas.

Today’s announcement builds upon significant strides both companies have made to enhance connectivity in Africa.

OneWeb has installed its Satellite Network Portals (SNP) in Angola, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal and Mauritius, and continues to secure strategic partnerships to roll out its coverage solutions.

Paratus has recently launched fibre connection to the Democratic Republic of Congo, inaugurated data centres in Zambia and Namibia, and activated its coverage solutions in Angolan provinces.

Stephen Beynon, Chief Commercial Officer of OneWeb, said: “Today’s agreement brings us a step closer to realising our mission of bridging the digital divide.”

“By utilising the power of our LEO network, in addition to the scale and expertise of Paratus, I am confident that we will be able to deliver for the African customers and communities that will benefit most from our connectivity solutions.”

Schalk Erasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Paratus Group, commented: “The OneWeb distribution agreement is a great achievement for us and affirms our considerable capability and reach in Africa.”

“This agreement will further enable us to deliver on our vision to transform Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service.”

Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of Paratus Group, added: “Being chosen as a OneWeb distribution partner confirms our commitment to building successful and trusted relationships.”

“Low Earth Orbit Satellite technology is a game changer as it will offer high speed, low latency connectivity across Africa including in the under-served, remote areas.”

