Nuheara IQbuds 2 Max – The earbuds that do it all

MyBroadband recently got its hands on the world’s most advanced hearing buds – the Nuheara IQbuds 2 Max – and after being picked as the lucky journalist to review them, I can confidently say they are the best earbuds I’ve ever used.

I decided to put the Nuheara IQbuds through their paces by testing them in a variety of everyday scenarios, and they significantly outperformed my existing buds in every situation – from the gym to watching TV and gaming.

I used the IQbuds for a week, and I detail this experience below.

Tailored to you

For the initial setup, a clinically validated hearing test evaluated my hearing on six pitch levels and then calibrated the IQbuds to fit my hearing profile.

The IQbuds app showed me that I am slightly hard of hearing in my right ear and struggle to pick up higher-pitched sounds, such as birds chirping. It then adjusted my hearing profile on the app accordingly, making my hearing experience noticeably better.

The Nuheara IQbuds 2 Max also came with a range of soft silicon and memory foam tip sizes to choose from, and once I found and added the perfect tips for my ear shape, these earbuds were the most comfortable I have ever used.

The IQbuds experience

My chosen eartips also made sure that my IQbuds stayed firmly in my ears while I was active at the gym.

Unlike my current earbuds that keep disconnecting and interrupting my music stream during workouts, the IQbuds maintained a strong, constant connection to my smartwatch throughout my workout.

This made for a significantly more enjoyable experience that was complemented by the ‘World Off’ feature – which initiates incredible active noise cancelling.

I could then completely tune out the world around me – and when I wanted to tune in to my surroundings again, all I had to do was tap the IQbud in my right ear to switch back to ‘World On’.

World On used built-in microphones to boost the sound of my surroundings through audio augmentation – supplementing my hearing experience in alignment with my hearing profile.

This feature was particularly useful when working in my office as I could listen to music while still being cognisant of what was going on around me – and when I really needed to concentrate, I could toggle World Off to tune everyone out.

The IQbuds have won many awards for this outstanding audio augmentation, including Time’s Best Innovation in 2020, and have even shown success in helping people with ADHD and autism.

Perfect for any environment

The IQbuds are not only great for the gym and the office; they offer a wide range of preset audio profiles that are configured to help you hear better in other environments, too.

These include Street, Home, Office, Restaurant, Driving, and Plane modes.

I found particular use for the Home preset, as it allowed me to hear my family better during everyday conversation, and when we went out for dinner, I switched to Restaurant mode to drown out the bustle of the people around us and isolate the voices of my friends and family at my table.

Back home, I sat down in front of the TV which I often struggle to hear – but thankfully, I now have an IQstream TV box.

The Nuheara IQ Stream TV is an audio streamer that connects to my TV and plays the audio directly through my IQbuds.

I was finally able to hear what was going on in the film, and, thanks to the audio augmentation, I was still able to interact with people around me.

This is great for anyone hard of hearing, as they can adjust the volume of their shows on the IQbuds without disturbing everyone else.

Then, when you go on holiday, you can get a Nuheara Bluetooth Transmitter for your IQbuds which streams audio from any device with a 3.5mm audio jack.

This is great for travelling as it connects to any airline entertainment system so you can enjoy your movies through the IQbuds.

Alternatively, you can switch to World Off and enjoy a quiet nap with active noise cancelling.

