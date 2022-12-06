Watch every 2022 FIFA World Cup game in 4K with DStv

The DStv Explora Ultra Decoder and DStv Streama will support two new 4K SuperSport channels for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Streaming this sports content in 4K is a first for DStv and lets you enjoy all 64 World Cup matches in incredible detail.

All you need is a 4K TV to pair with your DStv Premium, Compact, or Compact Plus subscription and either an Explora Ultra Decoder or a DStv Streama to enjoy the action.

A great advantage of the DStv Streama device is that you don’t need to worry about installation or a satellite dish, as it only relies on your internet connection – which you can now get from MultiChoice through its recently-launched DStv Internet division.

The DStv Streama also provides access to a wide variety of other streaming platforms – such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

The World Cup experience

DStv’s new 4K channels – Channels 216 and 217 – will broadcast a variety of exciting World Cup content alongside all 64 matches.

This includes coverage of the matches with summaries, expert build-ups, historical footage of past World Cups, news updates about the teams, an inside look at the dressing rooms and training, state-of-the-art graphics, and magazine shows.

This content will be brought to you by experts and ex-players, including:

Live matches – Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo, Mozez Praiz, Dwight Yorke, and Carol Tshabalala.

Live match analysis – Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Kalusha Bwalya, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise, Amanda Dlamini.

International guests – Jay Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen, and Jaap Stam.

Highlights will also be broadcasted on a regular basis, so you don’t have to worry about missing any of the action.

Supporting African teams

As Africa has five countries taking part in the 2022 World Cup – Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia – SuperSport has sent dedicated teams to Qatar that will broadcast the World Cup in various languages across the following regions:

South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, Portuguese.

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo.

Ethiopia: Amharic, English.

Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi, Luganda.

With this feature-rich coverage and access to every match in 4K, DStv is the best place to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

