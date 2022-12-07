China Mobile International launches iSolutions Carnival – Embracing the digital-intelligent universe

China Mobile International’s (CMI) iSolutions Carnival is live and runs until 31 December 2022.

With the theme of “embracing the digital universe,” this campaign aims to share CMI’s insight on transformation and offer incentive programs to support enterprises and partners across industries in their digital transformation journeys.

Enterprise customers can visit this website and iSolutions EXPO to access and experience a series of cloud service privileges, free-trials, gifts and other benefits.

These benefits all centre around CMI’s one-stop enterprise solution, iSolutions, which covers cloud, network, data centre, Internet of Things (IoT) and integrated information and communications services.

CMI iSolutions is known for its “professionalism, innovation and mutual benefits,” and greatly contributes to CMI’s digital and intelligent strategy and provides cross-industry enterprise solutions with seamless computing, 5G and cloud integration.

Free trials and special offers

During the iSolutions Carnival, CMI iSolutions is running a series of special offers that allow enterprise customers to experience comprehensive iSolutions services that seamlessly integrate cloud-network, IoT, industrial solutions, and other leading technologies.

To serve industry customers with innovative services, CMI iSolutions has also offered customers who place orders for cloud-network products free cloud consultation support and free MSP professional services.

These services cover a wide range of cloud services, including cloud pre-sales consultation services and cloud experience services, and are worth up to 10% of the total annual project amount.

Free trials of cloud management tools such as cloud security, edge computing, and more are also provided to customers who have ordered cloud-network products.

These free trials provide thousands of rands worth of value at no charge across a variety of popular cloud providers.

Customers have a chance to win up to US$2,400 multi-cloud service vouchers* which cover the world’s major cloud service providers.

Customers can also leverage a “Try First, Buy Later” program which allows customers to enjoy up to 60-day free trials of cloud connection and SD-WAN services, 30-day free trials of application acceleration (AAN&AAS) services, 2,000 Cloud SMS free trial packages, and free trials of IoT cards and applications.

Customers who place orders will also receive iSolutions gift pack, which includes unique iSolutions NFT and other online gifts such as gift vouchers from JegoTrip and Uber as well as membership card from Baidu Netdisk and iQIYI.

Diverse range of solutions to satisfy business needs

Since enterprises have diverse business needs, CMI iSolutions, as a reliable service provider, offers a series of innovative solutions to penetrate the markets of different industries quickly.

CMI iSolutions have more than 50 solutions spanning finance, Internet, logistics, manufacturing, retail, and more to support diverse global industries.

At the same time, CMI iSolutions strengthens the partner ecosystem and deepens collaboration with more than 200 partners to innovate new solutions and platforms.

CMI iSolutions is committed to supporting its global customers in their digital-intelligent journey with richer and tailored solutions while facilitating them to capture business opportunities brought by the metaverse and other emerging technologies.

*The service is applicable to Alibaba Cloud, AWS (overseas and China regions), Microsoft Azure (overseas regions), Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud (international station), Tencent Cloud, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Baidu Smart Cloud.

Promotion period: From November 3 to December 31, 2022

The offer is subject to the relevant terms and conditions, and the final interpretation right of this activity belongs to CMI.