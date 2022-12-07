The future is now – The energy storage solution to load shedding

From powering our devices to powering our homes and cars, batteries have become an essential component in supplying our technologically driven society with the energy now required to survive.

As the urgency of the power supply and climate crisis continues to rise, energy storage solutions have become the answer to moving away from planet-destroying fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar.

First developed in 1970 for Sony video recorders, Lithium-ion batteries have been making their mark as viable energy storage solutions with their excellent efficiency and ease of maintenance compared to their lead-acid counterparts and are rapidly becoming the answer to a cleaner, brighter future for the world.

Hubble Lithium designs, engineers, and supplies Lithium-ion batteries for the solar renewable, and power backup industry in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

With high-performing, reliable batteries ranging from 1.5kWh – 41kWh, and an innovative research and development department, Hubble Lithium prides itself on providing premium power solutions for every need.

Founded amid the 2020 COVID catastrophe, Hubble Lithium has, in just 2 years, become one of the leading Lithium-ion battery manufacturers in South Africa and is just getting started.

This year particularly saw incredible growth for the company with new game-changing products released, staff expansion, and the launch of the Hubble Cloudlink App – available now on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Hubble Cloudlink is an innovative device that allows for remote internet monitoring of critical battery settings and system features, which not only enables customers and installers to monitor their systems over the cloud but also assists the Hubble technical support team in quickly providing diagnostics and solutions with ease.

Hubble offers service and accessible assistance nationwide to resellers and end-users alike with a dedicated in-house technical support & service team.

This year also brought on new collaborations for the thriving new company. SegenSolar, the leading PV wholesaler and distributor, invited Hubble Lithium to feature the AM-10, their latest addition to their flagship AM-Series product range, with the popular inverter brand Victron Energy at installer training events held nationwide.

The training events were greatly successful with fantastic feedback and attendance. Lucky attendees even walked away with giveaway prizes of an AM-10 battery and a Victron Multi-plus II 3kW inverter.

The AM-10 is the largest in the Hubble Lithium AM-Series product range consisting of high-quality prismatic LiFePO4 cells and, like the AM-5, it features unlimited cycles within the Hubble Lithium 10 warranty, a ground-breaking first in the South African energy market.

Boasting a rated capacity of 200Ah and a nominal voltage of 51.2V with built-in protection for over-charge, over-discharge, and over-temperature, the AM-10 is an impressive addition to the company’s product portfolio.

The rest of the popular AM-Series consists of energy storage solutions ranging from 2.6kWh to 5.5kWh which are compatible with most leading inverter brands. The batteries can be easily wall-mounted or rack-installed and as such are a convenient, neat solution for installers.

Additionally, Hubble Lithium provides perfect lead-acid replacements with their S-Series product range. These 12V lithium batteries range from 1.2kWh to 2.56kWh and can be paralleled in 48V with up to 16 batteries, or, configured in series as 12V, 24V, 36V, or 48V.

The new year holds exciting possibilities for this proudly South African brand of batteries that is growing solid roots in the local market and setting its sights on global expansion.

