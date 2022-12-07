OVEX – The crypto platform with the deepest liquidity in South Africa

The collapse of FTX has caused many to take a deeper look at the cryptocurrency industry and whether custodial exchanges are a safe place to hold funds. Self-custody has become the name of the game as billions of dollars in crypto move from exchanges to hardware wallets. In the last 30 days alone over 200,000 BTC worth ~$3.4 billion have been moved off exchanges.

There is one problem though – re-entering the market. Traders are left with the tough decision of choosing where to take their business (so to speak).

Following the implosion of some of the most respected platforms these traders can no longer merely ‘trust’ the platform they choose to trade on – they need to ‘verify’ said platform’s safety and legitimacy.

This is why crypto exchanges like OVEX take the costly route of signalling their safety in the form of independent third party audits by big 5 firm – MAZARS. Or by running a 100% reserve operation.

The exchange has, since inception, maintained 1:1 reserves. This means every OVEX customer can withdraw their funds now and the exchange would be able to honour those withdrawals.

Jonathan Ovadia, OVEX CEO, recently told MyBroadband that OVEX continues to operate ‘business as usual’ in the wake of the FTX crisis.

In fact the leading market maker boasts deep liquidity; meaning it can buy and sell cryptoassets quickly and at stable prices. This gives large traders peace of mind when trading on the exchange.

Following the collapse of FTX – cryptocurrency markets of late have experienced a liquidity drain as volumes on major exchanges remain historically low. This exposes investors to volatile price movements and the inability to trade out of positions.

OVEX’s liquidity engine gives its users the confidence that prices will remain stable, orders can be fulfilled quickly, and withdrawals can be made at any time.

One area where OVEX’s liquidity is evident is in its post-trade settlements – one of the most sought-after features by some OVEX’s most established users.

Post-trade settlement lets you lock in your price now and pay later, allowing you to capitalise on trades at the most opportune moments.

Another example of the importance of liquidity for cryptocurrency platforms is one’s ability to trade large tickets at set prices. OVEX offers a price lock feature on trades of any size.

FTX rattled investors now seek custodians with only the highest level of security and compliance. OVEX is well poised to service these clients with its institutional-grade custodial security as well as bespoke white glove service – where users are given access to a dedicated team of OVEX traders who can help you achieve your investing goals.

When it comes to compliance – OVEX is one of Africa’s most licensed exchanges. The market maker has secured key licenses such as the Dubai DMCC license for proprietary trading in crypto commodities from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre as well as the VARA license for permission by Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, Dubai, to operate a virtual currency exchange.

OVEX also secured the AUSTRAC license for registration as digital currency exchange in Australia.

All of this results in a flawless cryptocurrency trading experience that sees OVEX processes monthly volumes of over R7.5 billion.

We are in a time where untrustworthy and ineffective trading platforms are being dug out the dirt – and clients who use established platforms like OVEX are reaping the rewards of this maturation process.

Whether you’re a high-volume professional trader or just want to begin your crypto journey, OVEX’s deep liquidity and secure systems will ensure you get the best possible experience.

