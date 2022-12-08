Powering Good with Hitachi Vantara – Dennis Naidoo explains how to identify megatrends

Dennis Naidoo is the Country Manager and Sales Director at Hitachi Vantara.

Naidoo is a passionate advocate for sustainability and firmly believes that it is possible to make the world a better place by combining data, technology, and people.

His desire is to be a positive influence on the world and change the planet for the better of everyone.

On this episode of Powering Good with Hitachi Vantara, Naidoo discusses how the company is striving to make life better for all through the development of advanced technology.

He notes that Hitachi Vantara is involved in many different industries – including rail and transport, as well as power generation and distribution, and explains that the digital side of the business is growing rapidly, too.

He then explains how Hitachi Vantara identifies megatrends that could happen in the future so that it can develop solutions proactively and respond to challenges that have not yet happened.

Naidoo also unpacks a selection of the various trends that are currently impacting the way people live, as well as megatrends we can expect in the coming years – not only in South Africa, but also globally.

You can listen to the full podcast below.