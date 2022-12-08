Beat load-shedding with big savings on EcoFlow power stations

EcoFlow is running great festive deals on its high-quality power stations and solar panels.

The EcoFlow RIVER and DELTA power station ranges are both extremely popular in South Africa, thanks to their high capacity and outputs.

EcoFlow’s DELTA power stations offer up to 25kWh of capacity and are ideal protection against load-shedding, while the RIVER series has a lightweight, portable form factor – making these power stations ideal for your next camping trip.

You can also get portable, flexible solar panels that link to your EcoFlow power station to both generate and store electricity at the same time.

These power products are all environmentally friendly, too, making them a great buy for those who want to keep their devices running at all times.

We’ve highlighted the best EcoFlow festive deals available in South Africa, below.

EcoFlow RIVER – R6,999 (Save R2,000)

EcoFlow RIVER Max – R9,999 (Save R4,000)

EcoFlow RIVER Pro – R11,999 (Save R3,000)

EcoFlow DELTA Max 1600 – R26,999 (Save R7,000)

EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 – R35,999 (Save R9,000)

EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel – R3,999 (Save R2,200)

EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel – R5,199 (Save R1,800)

EcoFlow 220W Bifacial Solar Panel – R7,999 (Save R3,500)

EcoFlow 400W Portable Solar Panel – R13,999 (Save R7,000)