Choose a medium-size ISP to get the best fibre service, says Atomic Access

In 2018 the Atomic Access team set out to build an ISP for friends.

They were frustrated with big ISP call centres and not getting quick and clear answers.

When friends asked for advice about which fibre ISP to choose, the Atomic founders could not really suggest one, so they built a new ISP.

Today Atomic Access has some of the leading customer ratings on platforms like Google and Hello Peter.

This was reaffirmed when it recently earned the title of highest-rated medium-size ISP in South Africa, according to research conducted by MyBroadband.

Atomic believes that choosing a medium-size ISP gives you the best fibre experience.

“You’ve probably noticed that choosing an ISP that’s too big or too small is not a good idea,” says Nick Soper, co-founder and MD of Atomic Access.

“Medium-size is the smarter choice. Atomic is big enough to be professional and reliable, but small enough to be humble and agile.”

What makes Atomic different?

Atomic is a medium-size ISP offering fibre internet services in Cape Town and the Cape Winelands areas.

They have partnered with the leading fibre networks like Octotel, Frogfoot, Vumatel and Openserve for the best coverage and professional fibre installations.

“We are fiercely independent, founder-run and fibre-only. Our network is built with attention to detail, for gamers and techies, just like us. We’re proud to run an ISP that’s not universally despised – built by engineers, not by salespeople or accountants,” says Nick.

Atomic is fibre-only, with no legacy ADSL services.

“This means you’re getting focused attention and quick support, the latest hardware and specialised skills,” says Nick.

“We operate a 100% fibre network, with high-quality international transit providers, fully dual-stack IPv4 & IPv6. We use DHCP and DHCPv6, no need to configure login details on your router and no legacy PPPoE with small MTUs.”

Atomic’s Customer Reviews

Atomic boasts average customer ratings of 4.9/5 or higher across Google, HelloPeter, Facebook and TrustPilot.

“Today’s fibre ISP market is highly competitive, but the way to win is via word of mouth and great reviews. We’re proud to say more than 33% of our customers joined because of word of mouth and our hundreds of five-star reviews,” says Nick.

Keeping with the original mission of building an ISP for friends, customers can get a monthly discount of up to 20% by inviting friends to join Atomic.

“We simply wanted the best-quality Internet with low latency and didn’t want to be a number on hold in the queue for support,” says Nick.

“Get the most out of your fibre by choosing a medium size ISP. Have a look at our epic reviews and make the switch!”

