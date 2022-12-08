Build a solid foundation with a Euphoria cloud-hosted PABX solution

According to a US construction industry study, reworks caused by miscommunication and poor project data cost businesses more than $31 billion in 2018.

For companies involved in construction projects to succeed, effective communication both on site and off site is imperative.

But how? In many cases there is no telecommunications infrastructure in operation on a construction site. That only comes in after the building is completed and the interior work begins.

The solution to this challenge goes to the heart of the reason why Euphoria Telecom was formed over a decade ago – to offer an affordable, efficient service to businesses of all sizes and types to enable them to be available to their business partners and customers, when and where they need them.

Today, Euphoria Telecom develops and supports an always-available cloud-based PABX platform, which can operate without physical infrastructure on-site.

All that’s required is an active internet connection and you’re up and running.

Changing the rules of communication

Euphoria’s solution enables architects, engineers, surveyors, construction foremen and workers to easily communicate via a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) handset, browser phone on their computer or the Euphoria Softphone App, which enables you to make landline calls from your cellphone.

This means that construction teams don’t even need to be on-site to make or receive calls. The system allows them to take their landline number with them wherever they go.

Plus, every call can be automatically recorded and stored in a single, readily accessible repository for as long as it may be needed by the project management office.

As all communication is accomplished through a SSL-secured Web portal, those recordings and message data remain secure.

Convenience is complemented by cost savings

Whether the communication happens between people on the same site or in different locations, costs are contained.

This is because the technology allows voice calls to be transmitted over a standard internet connection – just like a WhatsApp call.

Another bug-bear in today’s multi-faceted communications environment is software upgrades and updates.

Because the PBX software is in a secure data centre, any software refreshing that’s required can be accomplished remotely.

With over 200+ features, Euphoria’s platform caters for every business need.

Whether you need 3 or 1000 extensions, sophisticated business telephone functionality or a full call centre, the platform can deliver.

Without tying you into a long-term contract. Euphoria’s month to month contracts give you flexibility, and the system allows you to increase or decrease the number of extensions you use as your requirements change.

Connecting the dots for successful construction projects

It is true that a Euphoria cloud-based PABX solution won’t be able to manage your construction project for you.

But it can most certainly provide a robust communications channel for everybody involved in the project to always be just a phone call away.

Contact us now to arrange a demo or request a quote.

Top features for the construction sector: