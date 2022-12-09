New 8K Mini-LED Hisense U80H TV launches in South Africa – All the details

MyBroadband has extensive experience reviewing TVs, and after spending two days in front of Hisense’s 75-inch 8K panel, our journalists agree that the new U80H has one of the best we’ve seen.

From its super bright and crisp 8K panel to the incredible contrasts that its Mini-LED backlighting produces, everything about this TV is spectacular.

It’s not very often we get a 75-inch TV, so our first reaction when unboxing the U80H was to marvel at its enormous size.

Standing almost 1 metre tall and over 1.6 metres wide, the Hisense U80H is a monster of a screen that looks incredible.

Even with this massive size, though, the U80H was easy and straightforward to set up – and we had it running in no time.

A new level of contrast

The second thing we noticed when we powered up the Hisense U80H was how its 75 inches of crisp imagery provided authentic colour and brilliant contrasts.

The crisp picture is thanks to the U80H’s 8K panel, which contains around 33 million pixels – each of which can produce over 1 billion colours using Hisense’s Quantum Dot Colour Pro technology.

Hisense also equipped the U80H with the latest in backlighting technology – Mini-LED Pro and Full Array Local Dimming Pro – which combine to offer many benefits.

For example: Mini-LED ensures you get outstanding contrasts and we particularly appreciated the deep, pure blacks without any halo effects.

Mini-LED also provides the U80H with an impressive brightness of 1,000 nits, allowing us to enjoy the 2022 FIFA World Cup flawlessly in the brightly lit room where we had set up our unit.

True performance

To match this TV’s impressive panel, Hisense equipped it with potent performance in the form of its Hi-View Engine Pro chip.

This upscaled all our content to 8K using its AI Upscaler.

The TV is also equipped with deep-learning algorithms and a Deep Neural Network that provide rapid image processing and optimise the U80H TV for fast-moving scenes using its integrated Sports Mode.

Together with the panel’s 120Hz Ultra Motion rate that made for a smooth viewing experience, we enjoyed even the most fast-paced sports.

Sports Mode isn’t the only option, however, as you can choose from a variety of presets optimised for different scenarios.

Game Mode Pro was another mode that impressed us. It employs several Hisense technologies such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to ensure the U80H’s performance is smooth in every game.

Verdict

The 75U80H is an awesome TV on every level thanks to Hisense’s incredible technology, and its size and vibrant display make it great for all content in all settings.

