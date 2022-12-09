This Microsoft certification can change your life

Do credentials matter, and are IT credentials even worth pursuing?

Some people will argue against certifications – saying that just because an individual has achieved a certification, does not mean he or she is ready to perform that role.

This is a flawed viewpoint, as while experience is clearly valuable, you must also be able to demonstrate your knowledge and skills to employers and colleagues.

This is where certifications come in: they require time, dedication, and a commitment to learn – therefore acting as proof that you are skilled and committed to your craft.

When it comes to certifications, the demand is growing for candidates and employers alike, as shown by the following statistics:

What makes Microsoft Certification so valuable?

Microsoft Certification is based on industry-defined roles and the skills needed to perform these roles using Microsoft’s industry-leading tools.

Being Microsoft-certified, therefore, demonstrates that you’re proficient in the specific, real-world skills associated with your industry role and that you know how to apply technical knowledge to solve business challenges in your area of expertise.

It helps you keep up with industry changes, too, as the training is always being updated and new certifications are being added all the time.

There are four distinct qualities that set certified individuals apart from the rest:

They are invested in themselves —Certification provides an opportunity to grow personally and professionally.

—Certification provides an opportunity to grow personally and professionally. They can achieve goals —Whether certification is prompted by an employer mandate or personal achievement, completing a certification demonstrates commitment.

—Whether certification is prompted by an employer mandate or personal achievement, completing a certification demonstrates commitment. They are knowledgeable in their field —Most certification examinations are built in such a way that industry terminology and specialized processes and knowledge are required to pass.

—Most certification examinations are built in such a way that industry terminology and specialized processes and knowledge are required to pass. They are committed to the industry— Individuals committed to their jobs and their industry put in the time, effort and cost associated with obtaining a certification.

These qualities ensure that employees who hold certifications bring value to their organizations as well-rounded employees with drive, commitment, and skills.

So how do I get certified? Email your details to [email protected], add ‘The Microsoft certification to change my life’ in the subject field and one of our account managers will guide you on your learning journey.

MIE and Microsoft are providing a platform to advance women in IT

At Mecer Inter-Ed we work closely with Microsoft to empower women in South Africa – so with our #SheCanDoIT campaign, we are giving 10 South African ladies the opportunity to get certified and advance their IT careers.

This program will equip these women with a Microsoft certification, IT skills and industry mentorship sessions to help them discover new opportunities in the ICT field.

MIE talent will also assist them with professional CVs which will grab any recruiter’s attention and guide them through the interview process.

This life-changing opportunity will certainly assist these women with finding the IT jobs they want, learning the skills they need to be successful, and connecting with organizations in need of talent.

If you are a female South African citizen between the ages of 21 and 35, this may be your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

Apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/dsp6bFbBg4

T’s & C’s and Eligibility Criteria Apply