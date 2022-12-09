What to shop on VodaPay this weekend

VodaPay is the ultimate South African super app, available on all mobile networks which offers users easy access to digital financial solutions.

From a flexible digital wallet, affordable insurance, immediate cash advances and access to over 80 leading brands, customers literally have a digital mall in their pockets.

On VodaPay, users can also get deals that start from as little as R1 on Vodacom data and discounts of up to 70% off from the best brands in SA such as Makro, OneDayOnly, KFC and much more. With these exclusive offers, users are guaranteed that their money will go further when they transact on the app.

VodaPay affords users the option to pay for their electricity or municipal bills with their VodaPay Wallet or bank card with fast and single click payments at no extra charge.

When you have the super app, you don’t have to worry about remembering multiple e-commerce passwords, you just have to create one set of credentials to access everything you need and more all on one app.

What’s not to love about VodaPay? Download the app from your Google, Apple or Huawei Play Stores and register for free. It’s that simple!

Deals on offer

1. Huge savings on over 1000 festive gifts from Clicks – Like the Volcano Bluetooth Earphones for only R319!

2. Get up to 50% off at Planet 54 – Shop all your festive looks for less

3. Get R100 off on OneCart – When you spend R500 or more at Woolworths, Dischem, Pick ‘n Pay and more leading brands

Vodacom is offering amazing deals of up to 70% off from top brands through its VodaPay app not only this festive season but the entire year!