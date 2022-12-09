China Telecom deploys CTGNET in South Africa, Kenya and Djibouti to support 100G IPT solutions

China Telecom has launched its premium IP transit service, CTGNET, in several new African cities – including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa, and Djibouti.

CTGNET is the latest global IP network built by China Telecom and joins Chinanet AS4134 and CN2 AS4809 in China Telecom’s list of IP transit services.

It has been launched to carry traffic that serves the requirements of China Telecom’s global internet client base and has been designed and built with multiple 100Gb OTN capacities across various diverse cable systems.

This means clients can provision 100G and upward IP transit ports through China Telecom’s network in locations like Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa and Djibouti.

Access to global markets

The CTGNET network is part of China Telecom’s global tier 1 backbone and provides access to local and European peering, along with direct access to content and customers in the Middle East and Asia.

CTGNET also has the lowest latency and the most direct routes to the Asia Pacific region thanks to the investments China Telecom has made in new routes and cable systems in the region.

What’s more, China Telecom knows that security and compliance are major considerations in Africa – therefore, the global telco has ensured that CTGNET is MANRS compliant.

This supports better information sharing and makes it easier to work together with partners around the world.

South African presence

Importantly, the launch of CTGNET positions China Telecom as one of the few global Tier 1 operators that have a presence both in Cape Town and Durban.

This provides South African ISPs and operators with new options for IP transit solutions in those markets whilst also upgrading and improving access to strategically important global routes in previously underserved regions.

China Telecom believes that Africa’s future is bright and will continue to invest in new products, services, and markets for future growth while developing new partnerships that empower African operators to reach new heights.

