First Technology catapults Microsoft partnership forward

The First Technology Group is proud to announce that it has already attained five out of six of Microsoft’s Solutions Partner badges, in line with partner competency requirements related to the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Programme announced at the beginning of October this year.

The largest privately-owned South African ICT company, First Technology’s partnership with Microsoft stretches back to when the software giant first established its local channel, explains Sindy Kotze, First Technology’s Microsoft Alliance Manager for Africa.

“As the largest and most well-established Licensing Solutions Partner (LSP) in Africa, First Technology was one of the first-ever LSP partners to be onboarded locally and is still one of only a handful of companies to hold this niche certification.”

“Over the span of this long-standing relationship, we’ve always ensured that, as a group, First Technology proactively stays ahead of any partnership requirements from Microsoft, and this time is no different.”

According to Kotze, Microsoft’s partner competencies recently underwent a major revamp, seeing legacy Silver and Gold competencies being replaced with six Solutions designations, namely: Infrastructure Azure, Data & AI Azure, Digital & App Innovation Azure, Business Applications, Modern Work, and Security.

“Each designation has a specific set of criteria that partners have to attain, and First Technology has already achieved its Security, Modern Work, Data & AI Azure, Infrastructure Azure and Digital & App Innovation Azure badges, with the sixth badge, Business Applications, in progress.”

“Once all six badges are in place, demonstrating our capabilities across the Microsoft Cloud, First Technology will then become an official Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner.”

The new Microsoft solutions designation system is point-based, supported by three criteria:

Performance-based on the number of net customer adds;

on the number of net customer adds; Skilling – verifies and demonstrates expertise with intermediate and advanced certifications, and is based on the number of individuals within the company who have obtained specific qualifying certifications; and

– verifies and demonstrates expertise with intermediate and advanced certifications, and is based on the number of individuals within the company who have obtained specific qualifying certifications; and Customer success – measured by both usage growth and the number of solution deployments.

Only partners that obtain all six solutions partner designations receive the seventh badge as a Solutions Partner designation for Microsoft Cloud

Says Kotze: “Aside from the many acknowledgements received from Microsoft, most recent of which is the Commercial Channel Partner of the Year award for 2022, the speed at which First Technology has adapted to the solutions designation change highlights our in-depth skills, happy customers and consistent performance over time.”

“It also underscores our readiness to embrace change and move forward.”

In addition to its recent achievements, First Technology is a Microsoft FastTrack Partner, allowing the business to assist customers to quickly and easily access Microsoft Cloud solutions, including Microsoft 365.

An aspect of this is the development of First Technology’s Microsoft Viva Impilo (A Zulu word representing wellness, health and wellbeing), designed by First Technology Services Executive, Andrew McNair.

“Microsoft Viva is an employee experience platform, powered by Microsoft 365 and experienced through Microsoft Teams, that supports connection, insight, purpose and growth within virtual teams, empowering people to be their best,” states McNair.

“Viva Insights is of particular importance as businesses and the people that work within them continue their recovery from COVID, as it allows for a better understanding of staff members’ wellness, while digitally reimagining the employee experience.”

“Our Microsoft Viva Impilo offering will help our clients’ employees to thrive in the new reality of hybrid work, where they are challenged with a growing imbalance between life and work, increased burnout and decreased well-being,” he adds.

First Technology’s Microsoft Viva Impilo one-hour briefing session provides a high-level exploration of personal, manager, and leader insights with privacy controls and data analysis capabilities to, amongst other benefits:

Understand the impact of work patterns on productivity and well-being;

Provide privacy-protected insights and actionable recommendations;

Address complex challenges with advanced tools and capabilities;

Understand how Viva Insights helps improve collaboration behaviours within an organisation, using the Microsoft Teams ecosystem;

Be enabled to get started and build the use-case in your organisation.

The First Technology Microsoft Viva Impilo workshop is available free-of-charge on Microsoft’s AppSource online marketplace.

“First Technology has truly walked the road with Microsoft over the years, and we pride ourselves on remaining ahead of the game and setting ourselves up as the LSP of the future, across 58 countries within Africa and the Middle East, demonstrating that we are well beyond fulfilling the transactional partner role, although we do an exceptional job of that.”

“We want the African market to know that First Technology is a top Microsoft Service partner, one that also happens to be the best at servicing our clients’ software licensing contracts, and we would also like to extend our sincere appreciation of the continued support of our existing customers,” Kotze concludes.