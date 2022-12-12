Top 10 reasons to get Showmax

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to streaming services these days.

So, you might ask, why pick Showmax? Here are the top reasons to add Showmax to your down-time schedule.

1. Live sport – including all of the World Cup in 4K

Showmax Pro subscribers are currently kicking back and enjoying the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in 4K on compatible devices.

Every single game is broadcast live, plus highlights to view on demand and a tonne of documentaries and magazine shows to keep you up to date with analysis.

Plus, Showmax Pro has the world’s best football leagues, like the English Premier League, LaLiga Santander and, in SA, key local leagues, as well as other sports including athletics, motorsports and pro boxing.*

Find out more about Showmax Pro, from R199 PM.

2. Showmax Originals that have everyone talking

New episodes are dropping weekly of dark crime drama Donkerbos and hilarious comedy Tali’s Joburg Diary, and we were blown away by the finale of Blood Psalms, the groundbreaking fantasy epic from Jahmil XT Qubeka.

(Want to watch Blood Psalms but need some background info? Check out these world-building resources.)

Plus, watch award-winning documentary Devilsdorp, which exposed the horrifying crimes of a cult in Krugersdorp, and Steinheist, which unravels the web of the biggest corporate scandal in South African history.

Check out the latest and upcoming Showmax Originals.

3. It’s the best place to stream HBO and top international series

There’s a tonne of content on Showmax that you won’t find on any channel or streaming service in South Africa.

There are top-quality HBO shows like The White Lotus S1-2 and Succession S1-3, His Dark Materials S1-3, the fantasy series based on the novels by Philip Pullman, as well as the third season of dark comedy Ramy, which chronicles the experience of a young man torn between his Muslim identity and modern culture.

But the ultimate binge this December is all of House of the Dragon, streaming from 15 December.

Or, if you were a Grey’s fan, binge New Amsterdam S4 from 23 December.

Check out all the best series streaming on Showmax.

4. It’s packed with Hollywood movies

Short films, doccie films, full-length feature films – they’re all here lined up for you to stream.

Check out top recent releases like Dune (2021), starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Lost City.

Check out the best movies streaming on Showmax now.

5. More SAFTAs than any other streaming service

Content on Showmax won 45 awards at the SAFTAs in 2022, more than half of the content prizes given out over the weekend, and the most by far of any streaming service.

Showmax Originals alone won 17 SAFTAs, the most of any channel or streamer.

Tali’s Baby Diary and the horror movie Glasshouse were the two biggest winners at the SAFTAs overall, with five awards each, tied in first place with Mzansi Magic’s telenovela DiepCity.

Watch the sequel to Tali’s Baby Diary, Tali’s Joburg Diary, now – it’s even more hilarious.

6. Your favourite South African shows, all in one place

Click through the Showmax content catalogue and you’ll notice just how much proudly South African content there is.

And kykNET fans will love the massive catalogue of Afrikaans titles, from Alles Malan S2, to the latest season of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou, to brilliant movies like award-winning horror Gaia, to comedy Kaalgat Karel, to crime drama Griekwastad, with Arnold Vosloo.

If you’re a fan of Mzansi Magic, catch popular series like eHostela, uThando Nes’thembu, Ubizo and Mnakwethu.

Plus, Showmax has just added some fan-fave reality series from Moja Love, including Uyajola 9/9, Dloz’lami and X-Repo.

7. The home of SA’s best soaps

We’re now into the third and final season of The Wife, the Showmax Original that got everyone hooked on the exploits of the Zulu brothers and the women who love them.

Watch new episodes of Season 3 every Thursday.

Long-running soaps like The River, Gomora, The Queen, Arendsvlei and Suidooster are available to binge from the beginning right up to the very latest episodes.

8. It has apps for all devices

The December holidays are coming up, and you’re probably already dreading (1) the road trip with the kids and/or (2) being separated from your Wi-Fi internet, and of course, (3) loadshedding.

Never fear – with Showmax, you can download the shows you want to watch and take them with you on smartphones and tablets.

Find out how here. Showmax is also available on smart TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and the DStv Explora in South Africa.

9. It’s easy to subscribe and there’s a 14-day free trial

Worried that signing up is difficult and you’ll need to answer questions about your granny’s uncle’s cousin’s first car or what blood type you are?

No worries – it takes less than five minutes to become a subscriber – go to showmax.com and follow the simple instructions.

There are no long-term contracts – cancel anytime you like.

10. It’s available from R49 a month

Choose the Standard Plan, available on up to five devices with two concurrent streams, at R99 per month or pick Showmax Mobile to watch the same shows on one smartphone or tablet for R49 per month.

For live sport, music and more, Showmax Pro starts at just R299 per month for two concurrent streams, or stream on one device on Showmax Pro Mobile from R199PM.

Find out more and subscribe.

*Available sports on Showmax Pro differ by country