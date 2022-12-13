Exclusive tour of Huawei’s latest tech developments at AfricaCom 2022

Huawei showcased its latest tech and developments at a limited-access exhibition during AfricaCom 2022.

MyBroadband was given the privilege of touring the Huawei exhibition, and we got a close-up look at the company’s impressive tech.

Huawei’s exhibition was called “Lighting up the Future” and included everything from smart home devices like lights, to 5G infrastructure such as Huawei’s latest and most powerful 5G antennas.

Below, we take you on our journey through Huawei’s booth.

Huawei’s 4G and 5G synergy products

First, we had a look at Huawei’s wide range of high-performance 5G antennae.

Huawei’s 5G Meta AAU antenna combines impressive network performance with extreme energy-saving.

Huawei’s Smart Site Sensors for industrial use act as warning systems to protect machinery.

Green site model for reducing power consumption.

Huawei outdoor, anti-theft telecom cabinet with heat insulation.

SuperLink Solution – outdoor multi-frequency antenna with 12-in-one carrier aggregation.

The IBT (intelligent beam tracking) antenna is the industry’s first ever active microwave antenna that uses anti-shake technology to improve the range of high-power E-band radio frequencies.

Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) intelligent connectivity

NetEngine 8000 – intelligent router platform for cloud applications.

OptiX OSN 9800 M24 and OptiX OSN 9800 P32C – intelligent all-optical transmission platforms that deliver high bandwidth and low latency to businesses in industries like connectivity, energy, transportation, and more.

Huawei’s datacentre and storage solutions

FusionModule800 and FusionDC1000A – prefabricated all-in-one outdoor datacentre solution with integrated power supply, cooling, and management.

OceanProtect X9000 – backup storage data protector with 155TB per hour backup bandwidth, up to 172TB per hour recovery bandwidth, and up to 3.6PB storage.

Connectivity to the Business: Digital Industry

Smart mining setup with 5G connectivity, a remote operation centre, and a smart command centre to improve operational efficiency.

Connectivity to the Home: Digital Home

Huawei iSitePower-M 5kW backup inverter setup with IP65 protection, less than 20ms switching time, quieter than 29dB operating noise, and 1.5 times overload capability.

Huawei also showcased various 5G routers and FTTR (Fibre to the Room) devices.

