iKhokha celebrates small businesses, The Real Holiday Makers of Mzansi

For many, the festive season is a chance to unwind. It’s a luxury not afforded to small businesses, as many keep their doors open despite 79% admitting they are stressed.

The festive period can be one of the most profitable times for SMEs. But with 42% of small business owners saying they’ve experienced burnout, it’s essential that these business owners also have the opportunity to take a break.

Financial technology company iKhokha, a leading payment solutions provider, is saluting the businesses that stay open during the profitable holiday season. Through an initiative which seeks to draw more foot traffic and festive season sales to these businesses, iKhokha is also giving business owners a chance to take a holiday of their own.

Dubbed The Real Holiday Makers of Mzansi, the campaign shines a light on these small businesses – because they don’t take holidays, they make holidays.

iKhokha is giving small business owners and their customers a chance to put their feet up in the new year.

All business owners need to do is share a photo or video of them making a customer’s holiday on iKhokha’s social platforms with #RealHolidayMakers, and they could win a cruise worth R20 000.

Customers are also welcome to enter by sharing photos or videos of a business making their holiday!

During the campaign, entrants will get to plug into a network of Holiday Makers, market their businesses and connect with potential customers on iKhokha’s social media channels.

Participants will also have the opportunity to win daily spot prizes on Instagram. iKhokha is encouraging all South Africans to acknowledge the businesses in their communities or favourite holiday spots by tagging them on iKhokha’s Instagram page.

A single tag is an entry to win daily vouchers from some of Mzansi’s favourite online shopping destinations. There is no limit on entries, so entrants can nominate as many businesses as they’d like to increase their chances while also giving these businesses well-deserved publicity.

Through the Real Holiday Makers of Mzansi campaign, iKhokha aims to raise awareness and create business opportunities for businesses that stay open during December so others can enjoy the holiday break.

