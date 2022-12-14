The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review – a 17-inch device in your bag

Before, you might have needed both a lightweight laptop and a desktop PC to have the most comfortable experience for all your computing needs.

Now, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED offers you an expansive 17” screen for immersive entertainment and easy multitasking, and when it’s time to get on the go, it folds neatly into an ultra-compact 12.5” laptop. It’s the best of both worlds in one device.

But that’s not all. Its vivid OLED panel delivers amazing visuals with its near-infinite contrast and lifelike colours.

A 12th Gen Intel Core CPU delivers snappy performance, and a large 75Wh battery provides the staying power you need to stay mobile throughout your day.

And the included ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad make sure you have the input options you need no matter where you go.

Incredible versatility

The foldable hinge and OLED panel let the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED shatter the limitations of the traditional laptop.

Fully opened in tablet mode, this laptop offers you a large, powerful 17” device that lets you load up and control your favourite apps with intuitive touch controls.

For a comfortable reading experience, you can fold the hinge slightly into book mode. Easy-to-use ScreenXpert tools make it a breeze to display different content or apps on either side of the folding screen.

The built-in leather kickstand lets you go a step further and prop it up on your desk at a comfortable viewing angle in PC mode.

Set the ErgoSense keyboard in front of it and you have a powerful desktop PC that deploys in moments. This keyboard has an integrated touchpad, a large battery for all-day usage, and generous key travel for a comfortable typing experience.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED also offers all the familiar conveniences of a traditional notebook. You can tilt the screen and set it up on your lap just like you would with a conventional design.

From there, you can snap the ErgoSense keyboard into place on the lower half of the device and use it in laptop mode.

Alternatively, you can use the virtual on-screen keyboard to input text in on-screen keyboard mode, or, if you have a little more room, set up the keyboard in front of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and take advantage of both of its screens in extend mode.

Even with all of these options, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED makes sure that you can easily and quickly pack up and get on the go whenever you need.

All folded up, it’s a compact and slim 12.5” laptop that won’t weigh you down as you go about your day.

A vivid, high-resolution display

No matter how you set up the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, its immersive panel will bring your content to life like never before.

Its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) tech offers perfect control of each pixel to give you inky blacks, dazzling highlights, and rich, life-like colours.

Fully opened up, the display offers a detailed 2560×1920 resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio that helps you get work done with its increased vertical dimension.

Super-slim NanoEdge bezels frame the display for ultimate immersion. It’s Pantone Validated for accurate colours, and its support for Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification means that it can draw you in with a cinematic HDR experience.

Eye Care technologies make the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comfortable to use throughout your day.

Its flicker-free and Low Blue Light technologies are TÜV Rheinland-certified, so you’ll have a fatigue-free viewing experience even as you transition from work to play.

Effortless performance

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED might open up into tablet mode, but it’s far more powerful than a typical tablet. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU at the helm, it delivers snappy performance for everyday computing and substantial multithreaded processing power for more demanding tasks.

Integrated Iris Xe graphics serve up immersive entertainment experiences, while 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of fast NVMe storage take the wait out of your workflow.

A pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports offer rich connectivity options. These high-speed connectors not only provide fast file transfers but also let you connect an external monitor.

They’ll charge the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED or your other devices, as well. For everything wireless, it offers Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, this laptop can rise above a congested 2.4GHz or 5GHz band and let you connect to your home network in the freshly opened 6GHz band instead.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED’s substantial 75Wh battery keeps you from being tethered to an outlet.

An Intel Visual Sensing Controller helps you get the most out of your battery life—and stay more secure in the process.

This AI-powered tech dims the screen to conserve energy when you look away, and it can lock the laptop for security when you walk away. Windows Hello compatibility makes logging back in as simple as smiling at the camera.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specs Model UX9702 CPU Intel Core i7-1250U Display 2560×1920 Foldable OLED touchscreen 100% DCI-P3 GPU Intel® Iris Xe Graphics Memory 16GB LPDDR5 onboard Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth® 5.2 Camera 5 MP camera HD IR camera I/O 2x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® 1x audio combo jack Battery 75Wh Dimensions Unfolded: 378.5 x 287.6 x 8.7~11.7 mm Folded: 287.6 x 189.3 x 17.4~31.9 mm Weight Without keyboard 1.6~1.7 kg Weight with keyboard 1.99 kg OS Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Home

Revolutionise your everyday computing

With the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the incredible can become your everyday. As the world’s first foldable 17” laptop, it has the versatility to offer you the perfect computing experience in every situation.

As a tablet, a clamshell laptop, or a desktop PC, it delivers the performance you need in a form that’s perfect for the moment.

