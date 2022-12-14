Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K – Epic 4K streaming in a portable form factor

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K is a high-quality 4K media player that offers unrivalled portability – coming in a similar form factor to a flash drive.

This ensures you can use it at anytime and anywhere to watch your favourite shows and series in up to 4K quality.

The Mi TV Stick 4k uses Android TV 11, the latest version of Google’s popular media player operating system, to deliver a simple and immersive user experience.

Android TV 11 supports a wide range of popular video streaming platforms that give you combined access to over 400,000 movies and shows.

You can also choose from over 7,000 apps across Google’s Play Store, as well as tons of music and games.

The Mi TV Stick 4k supports Google Assistant, too, which makes it easier to access all of this amazing entertainment content much faster.

Google Assistant isn’t just for streaming, though – it lets you search for information online and control your smart home devices through speech recognition.

Alternatively, you control all functions of the Mi TV Stick 4K using the included remote – which features dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video.

All of these features are incredibly useful for anyone who wants to transform their TV or display into a smart TV by simply plugging in the Mi TV Stick 4K via an HDMI port.

Powerful performance

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K’s impressive functionality is powered by powerful hardware that is contained in the media player’s small form factor.

This includes a quad-core Cortex A35+ CPU that is capable of seamlessly processing and running 4K video content.

This processing power is backed up by 2GB of RAM, while 8GB of storage makes it easy to store your most commonly-used apps.

The Mi TV Stick 4K also has HDMI and Micro-USB ports that you can connect to all of your preferred displays, and comes with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube pre-installed for easy access.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4K is the best portable 4K media player around and is distributed in South Africa by Syntech – Click here to get the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick 4k.