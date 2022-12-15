Big savings on airtime and vouchers from Carry1st

The Carry1st Shop is the best place for South Africans to get discounts on their favourite digital goods – including airtime, vouchers, and in-game currency.

The online store makes it easy for users to access daily essentials, lifestyle, and entertainment content at a lower price through over 60 popular and secure payment methods.

South African smartphone users can get a 10% discount on buying airtime from the country’s top mobile networks, for example – including MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, and Telkom Mobile.

Prepaid electricity purchases are discounted, too, along with in-game currency for PUBG: New State Mobile, Mobile Legends, Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, and more.

There are also discounts for almost every mainstream entertainment platform you can think of: the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Spotify, Twitch, Crunchyroll, and Showmax.

Carry1st has it all – so visit the Carry1st Shop today.

MyBroadband readers get more discounts

Carry1st is offering even more value to MyBroadband readers this festive season.

It is running a special promotion where you can use the code BROADBAND15 at checkout for a further 15% off your order.

We have highlighted 10 of the best deals available on the Carry1st store, below.

All prices listed are before the BROADBAND15 code has been applied.

MTN R50 airtime – R45 (Save R5)

Vodacom MyGig 20GB – R629.10 (Save R69.90)

Telkom FreeMe Boost 1.5GB – R125.10 (Save R13.90)

Cell C 6GB + 6GB Nite Data – R269.10 (Save R29.90)

R500 Makro Gift Voucher – R450 (Save R50)

R250 Col’Cacchio voucher – R225 (Save R25)

PUBG Mobile 660 UC – R153 (Save R17)

Showmax Standard (6 months) – R534.60 (Save 59.40)

Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle – R621.51 (Save R69.06)

3,500 Minecraft Coins – R310.67 (Save R34.52)