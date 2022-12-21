Cloud 2023 Conference – South Africa’s premier cloud event

MyBroadband’s incredibly popular Cloud Conference will be returning on 8 June 2023 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

MyBroadband has partnered with BCX to bring you the 2023 edition of South Africa’s premier Cloud and Security event.

The Cloud 2023 Conference will feature South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers and the solutions they have on offer.

It will also be attended by hundreds of the country’s top ICT executives, who will be educated and entertained through talks with leading industry experts.

These discussions will be guided by radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who will cover key topics such as:

Cloud Computing

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Data Centres and Hosting

Virtualisation

Cloud Security

Women in Tech

“The Cloud 2023 Conference is set to be the best edition of the annual event yet,” said Broad Media’s Head of Events Simoné Botha.

“We are extremely excited about the Cloud 2023 Conference and are looking forward to hosting South Africa’s top experts and industry officials.”

This is an excellent opportunity for any cloud or cloud-related company to showcase its abilities and get the latest industry insights.

If your company would like to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to participate in the Cloud 2023 Conference, please contact Simoné Botha on [email protected] for more information.

To see what you can look forward to, here are a few photos from previous MyBroadband conferences.