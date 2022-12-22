Daily Investor – Get the latest investment news and insights

Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier investment news, insights, and analysis platform.

It has proven to be incredibly popular since it was launched by Broad Media on 1 August 2022 and already reaches over 350,000 fund managers, analysts, finance professionals, and retail investors.

This strong growth is because of the valuable information Daily Investor provides to South Africa’s investment community, such as the latest investing insights and company financial data.

The website also includes regular features with expert investors’ and analysts’ stock picks and their performance, as well as a unique perspective on many small, medium, and large-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Its coverage is not limited to local news, though, as Daily Investor also reports on international stocks and macroeconomic events that influence global markets.

This wide range of valuable market and investment information has driven Daily Investor’s incredible growth, and it now has:

32,000 investors with personal accounts.

38,000 subscribers signed up for its daily newsletter.

358,000 visitors per month.

Daily Investor complements its news and market insights with trackers on the latest market trading prices for the Top JSE Indices, the Biggest Movers, Currencies, Commodities, International Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

The website also provides company updates such as SENS announcements – so to find out more about Daily Investor, contact Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster.