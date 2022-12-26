What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou breaks 3 million views

South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, has passed the 3 million view mark.

What’s Next first reached 1 million views in 2020 (the year it was launched), 2 million views in 2021, and has now broken the 3 million video views milestone in 2022.

The show is hosted by Aki Anastasiou – a well-known technology influencer and radio and TV presenter.

The combination of Anastasiou’s interactive interview style and the quality of What’s Next’s guests is the reason that What’s Next has been so successful.

Anastasiou has hosted discussions with South Africa’s most influential ICT figures, including Montegray Capital’s Michael Jordaan, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

What’s Next also runs topic-specific seasons, such as What’s Next in Cloud, What’s Next in Finance, What’s Next in Security, and Driving Sustainability.

The show’s producer, Weich Malan, said he is excited about What’s Next’s future as interest in the show continues to grow.

“Companies, executives, and the South African IT community love the show, and we have a lot of fun working with Aki and the guests,” said Malan.

How to view What’s Next

The What’s Next talk show is available to watch on multiple platforms:

You can also listen to What’s Next episodes on Spotify and SoundCloud.

The trailer for What’s Next’s latest season, Driving Sustainability, is embedded below.