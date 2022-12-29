Discover the latest cybersecurity trends on What’s Next in Security

With an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and constant new threats arising, CIOs, CEOs, executives, and companies must keep up to date with the latest trends.

What’s Next in Security covers these developments – such as the most prominent cyber threats and how your organisation can protect against them.

These insights are provided by South Africa’s leading security experts from the biggest and most well-known cybersecurity organisations in the country – such as series sponsor Dimension Data.

The interviews are hosted by popular South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who has been instrumental in the show’s success.

His charismatic interview style, and the show’s incredible guests, have allowed What’s Next to tally over 3 million views.

Weich Malan, Broad Media multimedia specialist and What’s Next’s producer-in-chief, has also been critical to the show’s success.

You can watch the What’s Next in Security interviews on a wide variety of platforms, including MyBroadband, the official What’s Next website, and YouTube, or listen to it on Spotify and SoundCloud.

For more information on how to get your company and executives featured on What’s Next, visit the What’s Next website.