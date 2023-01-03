Afrihost is South Africa’s preferred ISP – Survey

Afrihost is the preferred ISP for South Africans, with the most satisfied users and many people wanting to switch to it.

This is the finding of MyBroadband’s 2022 Readership Survey, which was conducted in August 2022 and filled out by 1,869 readers.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication, and reaches CEOs, CTOs, business owners, and IT managers.

This ensured the Readership Survey reached a huge number of purchasing decision-makers – comprising 94% of all respondents – and provides excellent insight into South African consumers’ preferences.

Below, we look at a few of their responses.

Which ISPs do South Africans use at home?

The two most widely used ISPs among MyBroadband readers are Afrihost at 15% and Telkom at 14%, according to the ISP section of the 2022 Readership Survey.

Rain takes third place with 10%, while other popular ISPs included Vodacom, MWEB, Vox, Cool Ideas, and MTN.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Which ISP do you use for your primary Internet connection at home?

Are you thinking of moving to another ISP?

Over a quarter of all respondents said they were thinking of moving to a different ISP – showing that there is still scope for ISPs to claim a significant portion of themarket.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Are you thinking of moving to another ISP?

Which ISP are you thinking of moving to?

The respondents who said they were thinking of switching ISPs were then asked which ISP they would choose.

Afrihost was the most popular choice by a significant margin, with the next most common choices being Cool Ideas, Rain, Vodacom, Telkom, and MTN.

The graphic below shows which ISPs these readers are thinking of moving to.

Get the report

The full MyBroadband Readership Survey: ISP report is available for free to ISPs and marketing professionals.

To receive the report, please email Elouise Olivier on [email protected]