Eat out for less with VodaPay this weekend

VodaPay, the super app that makes it easy for all South Africans to access digital financial solutions – the banked and unbanked – also offers Voucher Advances as part of its service offering. With this innovative service, users can buy meal vouchers from top restaurants and only pay for them later.

What sets Voucher Advance apart from other similar offerings is that customers don’t have to worry about hidden fees or interest. You pay back the exact amount you received on your voucher advance.

Who can access this service?

Similar to the VodaPay app, the “buy now” voucher option is available to all users no matter which mobile network they use. While the “buy now pay later” advance option is only available to prepaid and hybrid Vodacom customers. Soon, post-paid customers will also be able to qualify for a Voucher Advance.

To qualify for an advance, you need to have been active on the Vodacom network for at least six months and have a track record of buying airtime or data bundles.

Wondering how you can buy your next meal voucher today and pay for it later, without interest?

Here’s how it works:

Access Vouchers on the VodaPay app Choose your voucher type Select a payment method: Buy Now – Get more value on the Buy Now Vouchers

Advance – Receive your voucher now and we’ll debit your card on a date of your choice Use your voucher at any of your favourite restaurants on VodaPay

You need to pay off the Voucher Advance within 30 days at no additional cost.

This week’s deals

To give customers an extra cheer this festive season, VodaPay is offering exclusive deals that enable users to eat out for less through its “buy now” voucher option.

Check out this weekend’s amazing voucher deals below:

12% off a wide range of delectable burgers, sizzling steaks, mouth-watering chicken, and more at Spur

Enjoy woodfired pizzas, tasty pastas, and fresh salads at Col’cacchio for 15% less

From flamed grilled burgers to fresh crispy chicken – you’re in for a treat at Burger King this weekend

VodaPay offers vouchers for your everyday needs from groceries, fuel, clothing, food to household essentials. Download VodaPay today!