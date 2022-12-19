What a year it’s been for Axxess – here’s a wrap-up

In its 25th year, Axxess retained its position as an industry innovator and leader by providing choice, the best value and great service to its clients.

Highlights of the year included leading the market by launching Axxess 5G with four amazing 5G packages: 5G Standard, 5G Pro, 5G Pro+ and 5G Ultra.

Each package includes the best-priced 5G router in the country – costing only R1999.

The combined simplicity and fast speeds of Axxess 5G packages make them a fantastic option for businesses as a primary business connection, or alternatively, as a failover connection to keep your business connected at all times.

The Axxess 3-day delivery promise then ensures a quick turnaround with R300 Axxess credit if this promise is not met.

With demand for high-speed Fibre alternatives growing, Axxess is leading the way in providing clients with the best way to get Home and Business connectivity on 5G.

Live Summer and #Chillax on Axxess LTE

Connectivity – whether you’re on the move or indoors – has never been easier than it was with Axxess LTE in 2022… and the same is true as we move into 2023.

This is because Axxess’ Live Summer LTE deals offer incredible value for your home, office, or wherever you go.

You can get hours of stream time for family entertainment or close those year-end deals in time for the summer holidays.

What’s more: if you get the exclusive Summer deal and Sign up for any Capped Telkom LTE, you will get a Huawei MiFi router for only R199.

Top Telkom LTE provider

Axxess has been offering tailor-made LTE products for over four years, and it has since grown its services to include Telkom’s full suite of Capped LTE products – which range from 20GB to 2TB packages.

This has earned them the Telkom Consumer Award as the top Telkom LTE on-biller for the second year running. This award is given to the most prolific seller of Telkom’s LTE services among ISPs.

Awards like this represent an ongoing acknowledgement of how Axxess is an industry leader in providing the best variety of products for a great Internet experience, complete with service and value.

Axxess’ new Hosting environment

Axxess isn’t just about wireless connectivity, though – you can now future-proof your business and ensure constant growth by hosting your website on Axxess’ recently-launched shared hosting environment.

Having an online presence as a business allows you to access a wide range of markets, and with the benefit of an enterprise-grade security system, your website will always be secure.

Tap into new ground now – Sign up for a new Hosting package, and for a limited time only, you can get free domain registration with any of the following domains (.co.za, .online, .site, and .store.).

Axxess has retained its market-leading position by earning its clients’ trust in offering excellent choice, value and service in a sector that has grown massively since the company was established.

With an on-going commitment to innovate, Axxess will continue making strides to lead the way in 2023.