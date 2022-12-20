Mr Price Money launches Money Transfer service in partnership with Absa

Shoppers can now send and receive money for only R8.50 per transaction!

Money Transfers is the latest service to join Mr Price Money’s growing list of value-added services.

One of the ways Mr Price Money adds value to its customers is by understanding their needs and knowing their challenges.

Its new Money Transfer service will therefore allow for person-to-person cash transfers – regardless of who they bank with, or if they even have a bank account at all.

There is a sending fee of only R8.50 per transaction that the sender needs to pay and, true to the Mr Price Group’s value roots, this is the lowest fee out there for sending cash via a retailer.

Now available in all Mr Price fashion and Sheet Street stores across South Africa, shoppers can send and receive cash during regular shopping trips for added convenience. With a combined store footprint of 700 stores, it’s so accessible.

The process is quick, easy, and safe, as it’s backed by Absa. For added convenience, this partnership also allows customers to cash out at any of Absa’s 6,000 ATMs around South Africa.

“The value-based differentiation, so fundamentally associated with the Mr Price brand, is twofold when it comes to our Money Transfer service. Firstly, it’s in the price at only R8.50 per transfer, and secondly, it meets a very real and practical need within the market. Simply put, it’s about bringing customers what they need at the very best price,” shares Praneel Nundkumar, Managing Director at Mr Price Money.

How it works

The entire process is simple – customers head straight to the cash desk at any Mr Price fashion or Sheet Street store with their ID, the cash they want to send, and their R8.50.

They will create a 4-digit pin and the transfer number will be printed onto their till slip. Customers have the option to send up to R3,000 cash a day.

Cashing out is just as easy for the recipient – just use the unique transfer number and pin!

Mr Price Money is a division of the Mr Price Group Limited and an authorised Financial Services and Credit Provider.

For more info on Money Transfers and to find a list of Mr Price and Sheet Street stores go to mrpricemoney.com