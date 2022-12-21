Don’t miss out on the HUAWEI 2022 festive season deals

It’s that time of the year again!

The festive season is upon us and HUAWEI has great deals for you to add to the festive cheer.

This is the perfect time to gift loved ones or even spoil yourself with the best-selling devices and tech gadgets you can get your hands on.

Read below for the best festive deals, with incredible markdowns from South Africa’s major network providers.

Vodacom deal

Vodacom’s 2022 festive deal is the HUAWEI P50, retailing at R599 on a 36-month contract. This amazing deal comes with a free HUAWEI MatePad T8.

MTN deals

There’s no doubt that the HUAWEI P50 series is a popular choice for many in 2022, and MTN’s deals are a testament to that.

MTN’s two deals include the following:

HUAWEI P50 with HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i for R589 pm on a 36-month contract. HUAWEI P50 Pro with HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i for R759 pm on a 36-month contract.

Both these MTN deals include the latest HUAWEI nova Y61 smartphone for free – providing a saving of R3,299.

Telkom deals

Telkom is running multiple deals on Huawei’s flagship smartphones launched in 2022. These exciting festive deals include:

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 for R1,399 pm on a 36-month contract. HUAWEI P50 for R699 pm on a 36-month contract HUAWEI P50 Pro for R899 pm on a 36-month contract HUAWEI P50 Pocket for R1,199 pm on a 36-month contract

To make the offer even sweeter, all the above-mentioned Telkom deals include a free HUAWEI MatePad T10s – a tablet designed for the whole family’s use.

So why not join in on the celebrations?

You can get more deals on the HUAWEI official website from 13 to 29 December 2022.

From Crazy Monday deals to Exclusive Special Offers, and Best Sales to Extra Savings – there’s a device for everyone.