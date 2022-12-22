Innovation is essential to the growth of Africa’s digital economy

The digital economy has proven resilient in recent years and is growing much faster than the global GDP – so Africa should focus on improving connectivity to reap the full benefits a strong digital economy provides.

This was highlighted by the President of Huawei’s Sub-Saharan Africa region, Leo Chen, during his keynote presentation at AfricaCom 2022 in Cape Town.

He explained that while the way we live has clearly changed over the years, two things remain constant – technology and innovation.

Bringing high-tech solutions to Africa

These two factors are particularly important in Africa as they bring connectivity to more people, which helps to improve economic development.

Over the last two decades, Africa has made great strides in digital innovation, and over this time, it has become clear that the following factors are essential for bridging Africa’s digital divide:

Deepening connectivity Unleashing digital productivity Making the ICT industry more energy efficient

Huawei is uniquely positioned to be a key player in all three of these areas thanks to its position as the company with the second-highest R&D investment in the world.

This investment into innovation has allowed it to reduce the costs of its rural technology solutions by up to 70%.

Unleashing productivity

Huawei is already acting on these three key goals and has set up four innovation centres in Africa. Additionally, it has committed to training 100,000 digital champions on the continent over the next three years.

Here are two case studies of productivity-enabling technologies in action in China:

5G stations in a mine 500 metres underground helped to bring key benefits such as air-conditioning and improved safety to miners.

Huawei partnered with a Chinese carrier to use 5G, AI, and the cloud to provide a scenario-based solution for a port – transforming it into an intelligent and zero-carbon operation.

Both examples can be implemented in Africa, thanks to the continent’s strong mining and port infrastructure.

This would bring improved operational efficiency as well as huge social and economic value to many countries across the continent.

These solutions also offer value to many other sectors in Africa, such as manufacturing and healthcare.

Chen concluded by calling for African roleplayers to help the continent leverage the full benefits of technology by focusing on:

Investment in digital infrastructure

Collaboration between the public and private sectors

Favourable policies for spectrum and fibre deployment

