Super apps to define banking future

As South Africans become increasingly accustomed to using mobile phones to shop, watch movies, order a ride-hail service, track their health and do their banking, they are more likely to embrace super apps that make multiple activities possible through a one-stop tech shop.

The term “super app” was coined by Blackberry founder Mike Lazaridis, who in 2010 defined it as “a closed ecosystem of many apps that people would use every day because they offer such a seamless, integrated, contextualised and efficient experience”.

Awestruck, he added that super apps represent “a new class of mobile applications that make you wonder how you ever lived without them”.

And so began the rise of the super app, which is now extending to digital banking. Banks are shifting from a pure banking offering to embrace a range of other services.

What is so super about a super app?

A super app connects multiple applications through a single interface to provide access to a wide range of third-party services, such as paying bills, applying for a loan, ordering groceries or renting a property.

Facilitated by a payment system, the super-app offering is seamless, efficient and convenient.

One of the most well-known examples is China’s WeChat, created by Tencent, which began as a simple messaging platform before transitioning into a “lifestyle ecosystem” super app with over a billion users.

WeChat users can pay bills, transfer money, book tickets and accommodation, buy a car or create company accounts — all from a single platform.

Are South Africans ready for super-app bank offerings?

The findings of a Discovery Bank and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) survey of 1 000 consumers and 400 businesses in South Africa on the future of banking indicates a willingness to embrace super-app bank services.

The majority of respondents were in favour of digital banking, especially through their smartphones, and two-thirds said South Africa’s banking environment could be fully digital within the next five years.

Almost 60% of South Africa’s consumers say they would be comfortable with a completely digital full spectrum banking offering that allows them to perform a range of transactions, such as securing a mortgage or car loan online.

Widespread adoption of digital banking has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which South Africans had to shift to online platforms to get things done.

Discovery Bank and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found, in fact, that many South Africans are more than ready to move into the digital realm, but their banks are behind the curve.

Consumers say they want their banks to add value to their lives in a way that is personalised, intuitive, immediate, interactive and uses cutting edge fintech. They also want convenience and security.

This indicates a willingness to use super-app virtual banking platforms that offer an array of services beyond day-to-day banking, such as investments, insurance, travel arrangements and online shopping.

One-stop tech apps are meeting banking needs – and more

Consumers already have access to super-app type offerings in South Africa.

Discovery Bank, for example, is building a full-service retail bank that also offers travel and health ecosystems while monetising the good health and financial behaviours of its clients to create and share more value with them.

Through a single interface, it is possible to access a detailed search functionality and get personal assistance from a banker to navigate through the banking app when needed.

The app offers extended financial services linked to partners, for example EasyEquities, to bring share trading to more people.

Incorporating Forex accounts also makes saving and transacting in foreign currencies cost effective and easy to manage in one app.

All of this is connected to a sophisticated payment ecosystem that covers all methods of payment and the ability to pay contacts on mobile devices without needing banking details.

Providing clients with a complete view of their various active insurance products, they can pay healthcare claims and lifestyle benefits, such as discounted gym access, directly from the app.

Essentially, it consolidates access to banking, financial products, travel and lifestyle benefits, and the rewards for managing health and money well.

Similarly, global insurers are also adopting super-app offerings. Chinese insurer Ping An Group has added four ecosystems over and above its core business, so its customers can access financial, healthcare, auto and real estate services from its app.

As South Africans grow increasingly comfortable with the convenience of digital offerings, they will demand more from their banks.

The natural progression for banks is to extend their offerings to super apps, but they will need to be seamless, engaging and intuitive, highly personalised and linked to reward programmes to gain traction.