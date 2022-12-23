Is South Africa ready for a fully digital banking environment?

An overwhelming majority of bank consumers believe a fully digital retail banking environment will be the reality as soon as the year 2027. But is South Africa ready?

A complete digital banking environment requires a supporting infrastructure that includes appropriate regulation, advanced security protocols and the wide use of smart devices – as well as a willingness to give up cash.

In research on what to expect for the future of retail banking in South Africa, Discovery Bank and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found the majority of consumers favour digital banking. The survey polled 1 000 consumers and 400 businesses.

The adoption of digital consumer banking has been underway for the past 20 years but gained momentum when the COVID-19 pandemic compelled consumers to adapt to online activities, including banking.

Following two years of living with a pandemic, the research found that the vast majority (86%) of South African consumers are ready for digital banking as long as it is secure, easy-to-use, and they can get human help when needed.

Noteworthy is that the majority think that South African retail banking can become fully digital in only five years’ time.

Mass affluent and middle-income clients, in particular, said they prefer to do their everyday banking activities digitally, via an app.

How do we overcome our love of cash?

While South African consumers say they are ready for digital banking, almost everyone (95%) withdraws cash from ATMS at least once a month.

There are a number of reasons for this ongoing reliance on cash. It may be habit, concerns about the reliability of online banking, or that the cost of cashless transactions is too high for lower-income consumers.

Some people prefer cash as it keeps them outside the formal economy, and they can avoid paying taxes.

Nevertheless, there is a growing acceptance of a cashless economy. The research found that only 29% of consumers would not be comfortable with a cashless society. A majority (57%) use cash now, but would consider alternatives, and 14% don’t use cash at all.

Moving towards a cashless society has a number of benefits. It eliminates the costs of handling, printing, transporting and safeguarding physical money, is more secure, allows small businesses to enter the formal economy and promotes financial inclusion.

However, adopting a cashless society would require enough of the South African population to embrace digital to achieve critical mass. Without this, a complete digital banking environment is not possible.

Banks alone cannot drive the shift to a cashless society. Regulatory support is essential.

The regulatory environment is catching up

A number of developing countries with less sophisticated banking systems than South Africa have overtaken us when it comes to digital transactions.

This has been made possible by policy incentives issued by their central banks that ensure digital banking is easy, affordable and secure.

Kenya’s Central Bank, for example, has been working with mobile money operators to create an environment where mobile money transactions can substitute cash.

This has seen mobile money transfers almost double in value in 2020, providing proof of how quickly an economy can transition to cashless with a supportive regulatory environment.

South Africa is now catching up and on track to clear some of the regulatory hurdles to support a fully digital banking environment.

The South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) Vision 2025 plan, scheduled to launch this year, is aimed at increasing financial inclusion, reducing dependence on cash and creating an integrated platform for digital payments.

Forming part of this, the SARB’s Rapid Payments Programme, set to go live this year, is expected to eliminate key barriers to digital cash transfers.

This inter-bank payment system will enable real-time clearing of digital payments between banks, allow the use of mobile numbers and e-mail addresses to identify users rather than requiring account numbers, and let users ask other users digitally for payments.

This should significantly speed up payment processing times and boost financial inclusion by making it easier and cheaper for consumers to make and receive digital payments.

High mobile phone penetration supports digital

Consumers far prefer using their mobile phones for day day-to-day banking, with 73% choosing to bank via an app, and only 13% opting for internet banking.

This is a reflection of South Africa’s deep mobile phone penetration, which the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa says has reached over 90% of consumers – and the trend is set to continue.

We now have an environment where South Africans by and large favour digital banking, the regulatory environment is growing more supportive, and smartphone penetration continues to deepen.

If we continue on this trajectory, South Africa may well achieve a fully digital banking environment sooner than expected.