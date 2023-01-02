Build trust with your customers through product reviews

Product reviews are the best way to build trust with your customers, especially first-time buyers who have never used your brand.

This is because reviews tell people about someone else’s personal experience with your product, adding a unique take to general marketing talk.

In fact, research shows that 85% of customers turn to online reviews when buying a product – and they trust these reviews almost as much as a recommendation from a good friend.

The same report found that consumers read an average of seven reviews before trusting a business – making it even more vital to publish trustworthy review articles about your brand and products.

MyBroadband reviews

MyBroadband has extensive experience reviewing a wide range of products, from laptops and TVs to Synology DiskStations, Roomba’s, Ring Alarms, and even composting machines.

These reviews showcase the abilities of your products and highlight their unique selling points.

MyBroadband also offers unboxing video reviews, where we show the South African public our hands-on experience with your products – click here to see the unboxing of the Honor 70 smartphone.

Our reviews are not just limited to physical products like smartphones and TVs, either; we will also review software or any service you provide.

