Position your company as a market leader on What’s Next in Cloud

MyBroadband’s What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou series is South Africa’s most popular technology talk show and has achieved over 3 million views.

Alongside its general series, What’s Next also features seasons on specific topics where experts offer valuable industry insights and their personal views.

A great example of this is What’s Next in Cloud, which is the ideal platform to position your business as a leader in the cloud and technology market.

Through the MyBroadband platform, these interviews offer extensive reach that will place your company, executives, and products in front of a large South African audience that works in the cloud industry.

What’s Next in Cloud interviews are published to the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and SoundCloud to ensure you reach a large and diverse audience.

What’s more: you can also opt for a season sponsorship, which provides your company with exclusive brand exposure across both the What’s Next and MyBroadband platforms.

The trailer for What’s Next in Cloud is below.