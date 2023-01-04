Web Developer and Multimedia Specialist – Great job opportunity at Broad Media

Broad Media is growing its technical team and has a great opportunity for a Web Developer and Multimedia Specialist.

As a Web Developer and Multimedia Specialist, you will work with web technologies like HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, and MySQL – while using your web development and design knowledge.

You must also be comfortable working with the Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, Illustrator.

About Broad Media

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company, and owns several of the largest and most influential news websites in South Africa.

This includes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto, and Daily Investor.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment, a competitive salary, and the room to learn and grow in your career.

This position is based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion.