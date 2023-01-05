iStore Pre-Owned – The best place to buy pre-owned iPhone, Mac and iPad

iStore Pre-Owned is a trusted partner of iStore, the largest Apple Premium Reseller in Southern Africa. We are providing a trusted platform to shop pre owned with our online store.

We also have two retail stores situated at the Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg and the Queens Hotel V&A Waterfront, Cape Town.

Pre-owned Apple products on offer include iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch – all of which provide excellent value for money, while not compromising on quality assurance.

Shopping iStore Pre-owned empowers you with the opportunity to buy high quality products at a great price.

iStore Pre-Owned also stocks demo items and unopened accessories, making it the best place to find a great deal.

Why choose iStore Pre-owned

iStore Pre-owned prides itself on its robust testing that ensures all pre-owned products provide complete functionality.

This is important, as other pre-owned sellers might not be as thorough in their testing – putting you at risk of buying a sub-par device.

Once its testing is complete, iStore Pre-owned puts each pre-owned device through a grading process to determine its wear and tear using the following scale:

Best items – No noticeable scratches or marks.

– No noticeable scratches or marks. Better items – Only have light scratches or marks.

– Only have light scratches or marks. Good items – The most affordable and usually have visible scratches and other minor marks.

Regardless of an item’s grade, all devices sold by iStore Pre-Owned come with a 12-month warranty. This provides you with ample time to use the device and ensure it works as required.

iStore Pre-owned has a variety of payment options to suit your pocket, these include:

Credit Card

Payflex – zero interest over 4 instalments

Mobicred – online credit application paying over 12 or 24 months

Float – buy now, pay way later with zero interest over 6 instalments

Once you’ve placed your order, free express nationwide delivery will see your purchase shipped to your door.

As a bonus, by shopping at iStore Pre-Owned, you’ll be helping protect the environment.

This is because buying pre-owned devices prevents this technology from being thrown away and piling up in landfills.

Big deals on offer

iStore Pre-Owned is the perfect place to buy or upgrade your Apple tech and save big, when compared to purchasing a brand-new device.

What’s more, iStore Pre-owned is offering even more ways to save right now – thanks to its Back to School and Back to Work promotions, helping you get your hands on tech that will keep up with your work schedules and school programmes.

With the newest payment option Float, you can purchase an iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) and pay over 6 ‘interest free’ months at only R2167pm, making that iPhone you have always wanted attainable.

Get a MacBook Pro 13-inch (256GB 2.3GHz, 2017), to improve your work or school productivity, for only R2334pm over 6 months.

These sales provide even more savings on Apple’s cutting-edge technology and the beginning of the year is the best time to get your hands on any iPhone, Mac or iPad with the Back to School and Work promotions.

Click here to shop for the latest deals at iStore.