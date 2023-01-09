Beat load-shedding with the Titan Elecstor Power Station

Titan has released three new Elecstor Power Stations that offer up to 499Wh of power to keep your lights on during load-shedding.

These power stations are easy to install and will keep your essential devices powered up even during extended outages.

Titan Elecstor Portable Power Stations are great for camping, too, thanks to their small size and easy portability, and they can power a variety of devices – from laptops and routers to TVs and mini-fridges.

There are three sizes to choose from:

Titan Elecstor 155Wh – 100W power station with 42,000mAh battery.

– 100W power station with 42,000mAh battery. Titan Elecstor 296Wh – 300W power station with 80,000mAh battery.

– 300W power station with 80,000mAh battery. Titan Elecstor 499Wh – 500W power station with 135,000mAh battery.

The Titan Elecstor 155Wh Power Station is ideal for short outages and includes DC outputs that support different voltages.

This lets you power a 32-inch TV, a mini fridge, or a laptop for up to 2 hours – while you get up to 15 hours of power for routers, smartphones, and LED lights.

The Titan Elecstor 155Wh also offers several ports, including AC out, DC in and out, USB, USB-C and a 3-prong plug point.

If you choose the 296Wh version, you will benefit from double the battery capacity and a bigger selection of ports.

Alternatively, you can choose Titan’s range-topping 499Wh Elecstor Power Station, which can keep a 42-inch TV powered for up to 5 hours, a mini-fridge running for 7 hours, or LED lights, smartphones, and routers powered for an incredible 49 hours.

All three power stations are equipped with short-circuit, overload, and overcharge protection to safeguard your home and devices.

They are also fitted with a handy display that shows information such as your Power Station’s remaining charge and which ports are being used actively.

If you need a battery backup solution to escape load-shedding, Titan’s power stations have got you covered.

Click here to learn more about Titan’s Elecstor Power Stations Apex Interactive.