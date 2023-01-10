New Hisense soundbars coming to South Africa – What you need to know

Hisense is launching two powerful new soundbars in South Africa – the AX3100G and the AX5100G.

These soundbars provide an immersive audio experience that adapts to the content you are listening to, including when watching movies, playing games, or listening to music.

We find out more about these impressive Hisense soundbars below.

Hisense AX3100G

The Hisense AX3100G soundbar is perfect for any home entertainment setup thanks to its 3.1-channel system and wireless 6.5-inch front-firing subwoofer.

The subwoofer works with the soundbar’s four internal speakers to produce crisp, room-filling sound with 280 Watts of audio power.

You can access this impressive power through a variety of connection methods, including HDMI eARC, USB, optical, aux, coaxial inputs, and even Bluetooth 5.0.

The AX3100G is Dolby Atmos-certified to provide immersive audio beyond any ordinary listening experience, and this is enhanced by DTS:X Premium Audio to produce a heightened realism that makes your favourite movie moments more intense and gripping.

Your series and games will also benefit from the AX3100G Soundbar’s AI Equaliser and pre-set equaliser modes.

These technologies automatically optimise your soundbar according to your content, or you can choose between pre-set configurations like Movie Mode, Music Mode, and Sports Mode.

Hisense AX5100G

The AX5100G soundbar is the next step up and offers everything that comes with the AX3100G, plus more.

If you opt for the AX5100G, you will get two additional speakers that connect to the soundbar and provide superior output as well as an enhanced surround sound experience.

These surround speakers are wireless – so you don’t need to run long cables – and they can be placed behind listeners to envelop them in deep, rich audio from all directions.

This makes the AX5100G a true 5.1-channel system and takes its output to a powerful 340 Watts.

Great design

The Hisense AX3100G and AX5100G are powerful soundbars which can be placed on your TV cabinet or mounted to a wall.

This allows you to incorporate these sleek audio systems into your home in a way that complements the existing aesthetic.

Their functionality is further enhanced when paired with a Hisense TV, as you can control the soundbar and your Hisense TV with a single remote thanks to EzPlay.

