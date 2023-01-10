Kick off the year and save R2,000 with Axxess

Axxess is making major moves in the new year with a price slash on a new ZTE MF286C router.

Get a huge R2,000 discount on a new LTE router with the Axxess Smart Saver deal.

To get this huge saving, sign up for any Uncapped LTE service at Axxess, and get the amazing ZTE router for only R499 once-off.

Incredible speeds and a whole lot of benefits

The ZTE MF286C is a premium Cat6 router with impressive speeds of up to 300Mbps*.

It’s ideal for home and office usage, offering full LTE-Advanced with High-Speed Ethernet support.

LTE-Advanced offers faster and more reliable network capabilities than LTE. With the primary difference being that LTE-A supports carrier aggregation technology and can support up to 64 users.

Have flexibility with a reliable work-from-home Internet solution. Or kickstart your kids’ academic year by connecting on a budget.

You can also get the most out of your router even during load shedding. With the router including a built-in battery to help you stay connected, even when the power goes off.

Axxess’ Smart Saver deal will save you Rands and get your whole family connected.

With Axxess, you have the best options available in the marketplace and the expertise to guide you to make the right choice.

You can get Uncapped Telkom LTE at Axxess from as little as R495p/m. With one of the packages including a promotional price of R299p/m for the first two months.

On LTE, you have simple and easy connectivity that’s affordable without any fixed line installation needed.

Get Uncapped MTN Fixed LTE at Axxess from as little as R299p/m.

On MTN, you have one of the widest available networks in South Africa, which means you’ll find coverage almost everywhere.

Enjoy seamless connectivity for your Home or Office, to help you stay ahead of those new year deadlines with a dependable Internet connectivity solution.

Make the switch, and get a FREE Huawei bundle

With plenty more deals to choose from at Axxess in 2023, here’s one Fibre deal you can’t afford to miss out on.

Axxess will be introducing a new Fibre Switch promo soon, where you get a free Huawei AX3 router, with a branded Huawei backpack when you switch your Openserve Fibre to Axxess.

Keep your eyes peeled on their social media pages to keep up to date on their latest hot deals.

With more choice and value, be a Smart Saver and enjoy the massive R2000 saving on a new ZTE MF286C router.

Whether it’s 5G, Fibre, or LTE, you’ll be well connected. Axxess’ comprehensive pricing options make it easy on your budget.

To check which Uncapped LTE service you are covered for, go to the coverage map on the Axxess website. Axxess provides a coverage map on its website.